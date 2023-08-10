Network Rail announces new permanent senior appointments

Network Rail is pleased to confirm the appointments of two regional managing directors to lead the Southern and North West & Central regions.

Rob Mcintosh and Ellie Burrows

Ellie Burrows has been appointed as the permanent regional managing director for Network Rail’s Southern region. Ellie has been in the regional managing director role for the Southern region on an interim basis since January this year.

Ellie Burrows said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to have been appointed as the permanent managing director for Southern region. I’ve had such a warm welcome since starting on an interim basis in January and I’m really grateful to have been involved in some exciting industry achievements, including the King’s coronation, the celebration of 75 years of Windrush, the 175th anniversary since London Waterloo station first opened and lots more.

“We’ve overcome some significant challenges over the past few years and my focus is on working with our industry partners even more closely to make sure we’re investing our money wisely, so we can give our passengers a safe and high-performing railway that they can rely on.

“I’m committed to making Southern region a safe, caring and inclusive place where our people are proud to work.”

Eastern region managing director Rob McIntosh has been appointed as the new regional managing director for the North West & Central region. Rob will move over to the region on 4 September, and the recruitment process for a new Eastern region managing director is progressing well.

Rob McIntosh said:

“I’m very much looking forward to working with colleagues, partners and stakeholders to deliver a better service across the North West and Central region.

“Whilst running a safe, reliable service for passengers and freight is at the core of what we do, our commitment extends beyond that to making a real difference to the communities and economies we serve.”

Andrew Haines, chief executive, said:

“Many congratulations to Ellie on her permanent appointment. Ellie is a fantastic leader in Network Rail and has done a great job during her seven months in leading Southern, including building deeper relationships with the regions stakeholders.

“I am also really pleased that Rob has agreed to transfer to our North West & Central region. Rob has valuable experience across the industry and I know he will provide excellent leadership to regional colleagues as they navigate their future challenges as well as continue to work with partners in strengthening regional connectivity.

“Wishing both Rob and Ellie the best of luck in their roles and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we all work to deliver a safe and reliable rail service across Britain.”