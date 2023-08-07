Two built environment companies acquire training provider to expand UK’s green skills in the sector

Two companies have created a unique partnership to acquire long-established training company Expedient Training, to develop the UK’s green skills ahead of 2050.

The owners of UK National and Simply Certification have come together to create a partnership which sees UK National acquire 100% of the land and buildings at Quay Corner Training Centre and a 70% share of the business, with the owners of Simply Certification acquiring 30% of the business.

Facilities Management company UK National and certification body Simply Certification have joined forces to create the unique partnership to acquire Expedient Training, which specialises in built environment training and qualifications.

The deal, which completed on 28th July will allow the two companies to bring their areas of expertise to the senior management team, following retirement of the current Managing Director Malcolm Atkinson who set the business up in 2002.

Expedient Training based in Jarrow, has developed a reputation for excellence within the built environment sector and offers over 200 training courses alongside NVQ qualifications.

Under the new business structure, Alex Gates will take on a dual Managing Director (MD) role leading Expedient whilst also continuing to be MD for Simply Certification. Sonny Parker, MD at UK National will lead the Facilities and Operations side of the Expedient business.

The deal will allow the new team to further expand the existing training service offering, and in addition support companies to reach the government’s net zero targets through the delivery of services under funding schemes and commercial contracts.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals