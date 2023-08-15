Viral and Beena enjoy life in the new home that ‘ticks all the boxes’ for them

After living in a 75-year-old house in Bedworth, with all the associated renovation work and unexpected costs, Viral and Beena Modha (both 45) made a checklist of all the must-haves in their next home.

They wanted to move into a new home that would allow them to enjoy their life more and make the most of every day, and that meant one thing – choosing a newbuild. That led them to Davidsons Homes’ Grange View development in Lower Bardon, not far from Beena’s job as a dental assistant in Leicester.

Viral, a senior category manager for an automotive parts company, said: “Between Beena and I, we had an extensive checklist for our perfect home. We knew it had to be a three-bedroom detached house with a driveway and a garage, and we particularly wanted a corner plot to give us plenty of space.”

Beena added: “There were smaller, yet important, details too – like a built-in microwave at eye-level in the kitchen, a utility room, good lighting and good windows, and spacious rooms too. We looked around lots of new homes developments in the Nuneaton and Leicester areas, but although some ticked some of the boxes, none of them ticked all.

“That was until we visited the three-bedroom Ford at Davidsons Homes’ Lower Bardon development. There wasn’t a single box it didn’t tick. In fact, we loved it so much that we reserved it there and then.”

As they already owned a property, Viral and Beena used Davidsons’ Part Exchange scheme to sell their existing property and buy their new Ford.

Viral said: “The Part Exchange process couldn’t have been easier – in fact, as our home was ready to move into, from seeing it to moving in took just five weeks. It was very smooth and we really didn’t have a single issue. Every step of the way we were communicated with, and even Davidsons’ recommended solicitors were brilliant to work with.”

Asked what they particularly like about their new home, Beena said: “As we’re on a corner plot, we have green space right around our house. In fact, my favourite part of the house is the kitchen as it opens right up onto the side garden, so we both love sitting in that room and enjoying the views outside.

“We’re also not too far from a lovely area of green open space on the development itself, so we really enjoy walking there, and a little further afield too.”

Viral added: “We’re quite near the outskirts of Grange View which is nice as we’re just a short way from pretty countryside walks. It’s perfect too as we are off a cul-de-sac which means that it’s very quiet but we have got to know our neighbours really well already. We really like everyone, and it definitely feels like a community has formed already.

“The customer service at Davidsons Homes has been very good, we’d recommend them to anyone. Our Sales Manager Amber has also been great, she’s guided us through the process really well and kept us updated every step of the way.

“Having lived in a newbuild before, we’re looking forward to lower energy bills this winter, along with no maintenance and repair costs! From our initial reason for moving – to enjoy our lives more and spend less time worrying about our house and more time doing things that we love – we definitely feel that we’re doing that here at Grange View.” For more information, visit davidsonshomes.co.uk

