What Are Idaho’s Top 10 Most Beautiful Lakes?

Whether it’s the early morning fishing escapades or the great water scenery in your evening walk, Idaho’s lake always has something to offer, especially if you are an outdoor enthusiast. Along with its serene escape, you can explore the breathtaking waterfront Sandpoint Idaho homes for sale, especially if you are looking to buy a property in one of these 10 beautiful lakes.

1. Priest Lake

This lake consists of two bodies of water connected via a thoroughfare. Dubbed “Idaho’s Crown Jewel,” the Priest Lake offers amazing features including the unique cluster of islands and the white-sand beaches that make it a dream destination for tourists all over the world.

2. Stanley Lake

Embraced by the iconic Sawtooth Mountains, Stanley Lake is a lesser-known gem that offers a peaceful and uncrowded retreat. Ideal for nature enthusiasts, the lake offers opportunities for wildlife viewing, hiking, and photography.

3. Lake Pend Oreille

Lake Pend Oreille is Idalo’s largest lake and is ideal for fishermen, swimmers, and boaters. This lake is home to untamed forests, wolves, and grizzly bears. Along with the resort communities, the availability of wildlife in this area makes it a suitable destination for those looking to explore nature.

4. Redfish Outlet Lake

This lake features crystal-blue waters and sandy beaches which make it ideal for sunbathers, kayakers, and mountain bikers. The availability of various outdoor adventures makes it desirable for those looking to invest in properties close by.

5. Lake Coeur d’Alene

Lake Coeur d’Alene is a geological wonder that emanated from prehistoric Missoula Floods, where the terrain of the Pacific Northwest was carved by glaciers. This lake offers summer homes to celebrities as well as other outdoor enthusiasts.

6. Alturas Lake

Nestled in the Sawtooth Valley, Alturas Lake is a hidden treasure known for its emerald waters and stunning mountain backdrop. It offers a serene setting for kayaking and canoeing, while the surrounding area is a paradise for hikers.

7. Bear Lake

This lake is split between Utah and Idaho. Also known as the “Caribbean of the Rockies,” this lake is a popular destination for sailors, fishermen, swimmers, and raspberry pickers.

8. Payette Lake

Located near the charming resort town of McCall, Payette Lake is a year-round playground for both locals and tourists. In the summer, the lake’s sparkling waters invite boaters and water sports enthusiasts. During winter, it becomes a magical wonderland with opportunities for ice fishing and snowmobiling.

9. Upper Priest Lake

Upper Priest Lake is accessible only by boat or hiking. The effort to reach this remote lake is rewarded with breathtaking scenery and a sense of serenity. Surrounded by thick forests and towering peaks, this hidden gem offers a true escape into nature.

10. Henrys Lake

Located near the Idaho-Montana border, Henrys Lake is a renowned fishing destination, particularly for fly fishing. Its tranquil waters are teeming with cutthroat and brook trout, attracting anglers from across the country.

Wrap Up

The lakes mentioned here are among the most beautiful and fascinating lakes you’ll find when you visit Idaho. While each offers a set of unique features, all share a common thread of being a respite from the daily hustles of life.