Bellway brings Google Thermostat technology as standard to every new home to reduce energy bills by up to 16%

Bellway to install Google Nest thermostats in every new home

Tech can save households up to 16 per cent on energy bills

Partnership will be facilitated by Travis Perkins branches across the UK

Bellway has become the first national housebuilder to partner with Google to bring energy-saving technology as standard to every home it builds*.

Bellway homeowners will be able to save up to 16 per cent on their energy bills by using the Google Nest thermostat, while reducing their carbon footprint.

The smart thermostat learns how and when households use their heating and hot water. It adapts to deliver maximum efficiency, turning down the temperature when the home is empty. It is compatible with other smart home technology including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The partnership will be supported by key partner, Travis Perkins, whose branches across the UK, will supply the thermostats to each of Bellway’s developments.

Tony Atkin, Group Production Managing Director for Bellway, said: “We are excited to announce this innovative partnership, which will deliver energy savings for our customers and help to reduce the carbon impact of every home we build.

“As part of our Better with Bellway sustainability strategy, we have set ambitious carbon-reduction targets covering every aspect of our business.

“As well as reducing the carbon emissions from the production of our homes, we are also introducing technologies which will help our customers.

We are therefore committed to building homes that our customers can live in efficiently, while also working to reduce carbon emissions from our on-site operations and supply chain.”

• Staff from Bellway and Travis Perkins gathered at Bellway at Whitehouse Park in Milton Keynes to celebrate the launch of the partnership.

Neil Henderson, Sales Director at Travis Perkins, said: “We’re committed to helping our customers create better homes for the future and to leading on the net zero agenda , so we are delighted to have facilitated this partnership between Google and Bellway Homes, which will see Google Nest thermostats being installed in all of Bellway’s future new builds.

“As a result, all future Bellway residents will benefit from smarter homes and be empowered to make more informed choices about controlling and regulating their home heating and thereby also cut down on energy usage.

“This is also a real advancement in modern technology in that these thermostats are compatible with so many other smart devices that enhance safety, including security cameras and doorbells, and that there is no need to download multiple apps.”

Bellway builds in excess of 11,000 homes in England, Scotland and Wales each year. The company has invested in a series of Future Homes pilot schemes to trial new carbon-reducing innovations. This includes The Future Home at Energy House 2.0, a research project in conjunction with The University of Salford.

Google Nest technology has already been trialled at selected Bellway developments ahead of the national rollout.

For more information on the Better with Bellway strategy, see https://sustainability.bellwayplc.co.uk/

