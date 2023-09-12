Go Green partnership encourages sustainable practices at Telford development

A housebuilder delivering new homes in Telford has teamed up with a recycling solutions provider in a bid to become more sustainable and positively impact the environment.

Miller Homes, currently building new housing at its Earls Grange development in the Priorslee area of the town, has joined forces with recycling solutions provider Go Green, to provide a sustainable solution to its on-site wood waste.

The trial period of the scheme began at the Telford development last year, and to date has seen more than 32 tonnes of waste wood repurposed through Community Wood Recycling, a leading social and environmental enterprise that has been recycling wood since 1998.

Go Green introduced Miller Homes to Community Wood Recycling who have been using the housebuilder’s excess wood to create new products including benches, planters and bird boxes.

Jo Stott, head of environmental sustainability for Miller Homes, said: “We’ve been working closely with our waste management partners over the past 12 months to drive waste reduction and increase recycling across our business, with our employees and trusted business suppliers across the group.

“By working with partners like Go Green, we can find positive solutions for unavoidable waste from our sites, although our goal is always to reduce waste in the first instance.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the waste wood initiative at Earls Grange, which has contributed to achieving our 2025 waste recycling target of 75 per cent across all our sites ahead of schedule.”

Haley Coggan, business development manager of Go Green, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with customers such as Miller Homes, who are dedicated to implementing the waste hierarchy in their waste management procedures and are actively advancing sustainability efforts.”

Miller Homes’ trial scheme at Earls Grange in Telford is part of the national housebuilder’s wider plans to become more sustainable and achieve tangible targets towards its company goals to create a better place, where people and the planet prosper.

