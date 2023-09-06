Blackwell Earthmoving Enhances Site Welfare with Roadshow Promotions’ Buses

In a move to prioritise the well-being and comfort of its employees, Blackwell Earthmoving has enlisted the services of Roadshow Promotions. The promotional bus specialists have provided a fleet of single and double-decker buses for site welfare for Blackwell’s major earthwork projects.

Roadshow Promotions, the UK’s leading provider of promotional buses, worked alongside the earthworks contractor to deliver well-being buses to their sites. The buses will serve as multipurpose facilities, accommodating offices, canteens, rest areas, and changing rooms.

The buses are being used to enhance working conditions, allowing colleagues to enjoy meals, take breaks, and rest in a comfortable and convenient environment. Recognising the importance of providing adequate facilities for their workforce, Blackwell Earthmoving made a significant investment in this initiative.

Blackwell’s Construction Manager Nick Drage expressed his satisfaction with Roadshow Promotions, particularly highlighting the assistance provided by Stuart Greenley who has over 30 years of experience in running promotional bus tours. Nick said: “Stuart’s efficiency and responsiveness ensured a smooth collaboration, with the first bus delivered to the site within a remarkable five working days from the initial contact.”

In response to the challenging weather conditions at the time, Roadshow worked closely with Blackwell Earthmoving to create a bespoke drying unit in a standalone static vehicle. This innovative solution proved invaluable for what was one of the wettest summers on record.

The buses are providing an effective use of resources as work progresses along the site and they are able to move, providing a dynamic and ecofriendly solution.

The arrival of the buses on-site has generated enthusiasm among the Blackwell Earthmoving team. The enhanced welfare facilities not only promote a more comfortable work environment but also foster a sense of camaraderie and teamwork among colleagues.

Natasha Greenley, Director of Roadshow Promotions, commended the initiative, saying: “With this forward-thinking approach to employee welfare, Blackwell Earthmoving continues to set a positive example for the construction industry. By prioritising the needs and well-being of their workforce, they aim to increase productivity and job satisfaction, ultimately leading to successful project outcomes. We’re delighted to support them and look forward to working together to ensure the comfort and welfare of the site’s employees across their sites.”

Specialising in earthworks contracting, consultancy and restoration services, Blackwell Earthmoving has worked on a number of the country’s significant infrastructure projects. The company provides a range of earthworks services including site clearance and preparation, bulk earthmoving, excavation, landfill engineering and soil stabilisation. Blackwells has a large and modern fleet of plant and equipment as well as experienced and qualified staff.

