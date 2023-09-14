Canvas Offices unveils plan to launch 35,000 SQ FT building above Holborn Tube Station

Fast-growing flexible office provider, Canvas Offices, has unveiled plans to launch a 35,000 SQ FT building above Holborn Tube Station in conjunction with Israeli real estate giant, Eido Hagag, after securing a long-term lease for the property.

Acquired by the Hagag-Gaya Holdings in 2021, ‘88 Kingsway’ is an ornate Victorian building which retains many of its original external features.

Once home to the British Electrical Federation in 1915, 88 Kingsway is accessible at street level, where the stone emblem of a flanged wheel and electrical bolts can still be seen above the entrance.

Having signed terms in August 2023, Canvas now plans to work with Hagag-Gaya Holdings to transform the space into an authentic and modern work environment through an extensive refurbishment project – culminating in the launch of a vibrant and inspiring space which effectively blurs the lines between home and work.

Having doubled the size of its portfolio within the last 9 months, Canvas now boasts 15 sites of prime commercial real estate throughout leading London locations, including Shoreditch, Farringdon, and Mayfair; with two additional sites currently under negotiation.

This latest news follows a series of exciting developments for the innovative flexible office space provider, having recently opened new buildings in Oxford Street and Farringdon, with both having sold-out within a few weeks of launch.

Yaron Rosenblum

Yaron Rosenblum, Co-Founder and CEO of Canvas Offices, confirmed: “88 Kingsway is an incredible building that still boasts a number of original features throughout. Spanning seven different floors, the space has amazing potential to be transformed into a thriving, design-led workspace in one of London’s top locations with highly accessible transport connections east to west and north to south via the Central Line and Piccadilly Lines respectively.

We are really excited to commence works, have a unique and engaging design concept in place and are aiming to open its doors to our first tenants from spring 2024.”

Established in 2018, Canvas Offices is on an exciting trajectory for growth after securing a £2.5 million in debt investment in October 2022, and boasts plans to further accelerate with the launch its first investment round this autumn.

Underpinned by a growing team of industry experts, Canvas buildings are home to hundreds of ever-expanding businesses from start-ups to Global unicorns, including influential brands like Rough Trade, Patchwork, Malin+Goetz, and Augustinus Bader.

Hagag-Gaya Holdings was founded by Mr. Eido Hagag, an Israeli entrepreneur and co-founder of the publicly traded Hagag Group, one of Israel’s leading property developers. The company specialises in property investments, development and management in the UK and Europe.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals