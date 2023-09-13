Carter Jonas Secures Planning Permission for London Square Developments and NHS Property Services Ltd in Kingston upon Thames

National property consultancy Carter Jonas has secured planning permission on behalf of London Square Developments and NHS Property Services Ltd for the development of 125 new apartments, commercial and community uses in the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames.

The scheme will provide flexible commercial and community uses at ground floor level and 125 apartments above. The apartments will be provided in a variety of sizes including 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options and 50% will be on-site, tenure blind, affordable units. Private and communal amenity space is also included.

The design of the two buildings is intended to respond to the mixed character of the surrounding area, which has low rise buildings to the north and west and emerging high-rise development to the east associated with the regeneration of the Cambridge Road Estate. The approved design is car-free with four blue badge holder spaces and London Plan compliant cycle parking facilities.

The scheme is located on the site of the former Hawks Road Clinic, which had become surplus to the NHS’s requirements and was vacated in 2020. It entails the reuse of brownfield land whilst making a meaningful contribution of 63 dwellings to the Borough’s affordable housing stock. All jobs and services associated with the previous clinic use have been relocated within the Borough.

Jessica McSweeney, Partner, Planning and Development, Carter Jonas commented: “We are extremely pleased to have achieved this planning permission, which follows 18 months of work alongside the Council’s planning officers, the Greater London Authority, neighbouring landowners, the community, the Design Review Panel and other statutory consultees. The scheme will bring much needed housing, including a substantial proportion of affordable housing, to the Borough.”

In achieving planning success, Carter Jonas worked alongside Fuse Architects.

