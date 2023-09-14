CPW recognised for sustainability in commemorative album for the King’s 75th birthday 

INTERNATIONAL M&E consultancy CPW is set to be featured in the publication titled His Majesty at 75: The leadership and Vision of King Charles III in recognition of the company’s continued commitment to sustainability and training the next generation.

CPW has always placed sustainability at the heart of its business practices and projects. Whether meeting strict energy efficiency targets for the University of Leicester’s George Davies Centre, the largest non-domestic Passivhaus project, or decarbonising historic, listed buildings for the University of Oxford – bringing buildings to life in ways that are better for the world is key to its approach. This is in close alignment with the causes His Majesty has supported throughout his life, championing sustainability and working closely with business and leaders to tackle climate change head on.

Neil Foster, director at CPW, was interviewed for the book, which is set for release later this year on 14 November to celebrate the King’s 75th birthday.

Neil said: “It is an honour to be showcased in His Majesty at 75: The Leadership and Vision of King Charles III for our focus on sustainability, a passion that we share with the King.

“The built environment is a huge contributor to emissions, so we are highly conscious of the impact of sustainable design and acknowledge our responsibility to improve industry standards. With every building we design, we aim to minimise carbon emissions and its environmental impact. That’s why we are so proud to be one of the built environment specialists recognised for our efforts in this commemorative album.”

CPW’s apprenticeship programme, which was established more than 25 years ago, is also highlighted within the book and is committed to nurturing local, home-grown talent and bridging the skills gap by developing the sustainable engineers needed for the future of the industry.

More than 15% of its workforce is currently part of the apprenticeship programme across a variety of levels in all offices, marking CPW’s investment into the next generation of engineers.

Neil added: “It’s a huge achievement for the whole team, across all our offices, to be featured within the book. It’s a real testament to our dedication to sustainability, I’m excited to have the opportunity to showcase our ways of working, projects and apprenticeship programme within this slice of history.”

His Majesty at 75: The Leadership and Vision of King Charles III, produced by publisher St James’s House, is authored by royal biographer Robert Jobson and will feature pictures by royal photographer Arthur Edwards. It is available to order on the St James’s House website.

For further information on CPW’s sustainability work visit www.cpwp.com or follow @CPWengineering on social media.

