CEG delivers its largest let ready custom design + fit out deal at Alpha Birmingham

CEG has just completed two floors of bespoke designed and fit-out space for transport, infrastructure, and engineering company SYSTRA, at the iconic 28-storey Alpha tower in Birmingham.

The 10-year lease of 14,000 sq ft marks the largest custom fit deal delivered by the investment and development company to date.

Richard Brookes, investment manager at CEG, explains: “Most companies don’t employ experts at design and fitting out workspace. They have a business to run and staff to manage, so a landlord willing to deliver this, especially one that will amortise the costs within the lease, can help clinch the deal.

“SYSTRA were already located on one floor, but as they swiftly grew, they wanted bespoke, contemporary workspace befitting the expanded team. We agreed a deal over two floors, with a full design and refit package, providing 160-strong workspace, meeting and board room and kitchenette facilities – all designed to retain and attract the best talent.

“Our in-house team of building and project managers know Alpha better than anyone and were able to design the most efficient space, working in harmony with existing pipework, air/cooling system and fire constraints. We managed the process from end to end, meeting SYSTRA’s goals from design and layout to productivity, health and sustainability, with the client also making cost savings thanks to our supply chain buying power.”

In recent years, CEG delivered a £16.6 million refurbishment of Alpha, creating a contemporary and collaborative working environment for corporates wanting space floor by floor to Let Ready fully furnished flexible studio space for smaller and growing companies. As a result, the building is now 85 % let.

John Porter, facilities manager at SYSTRA said: “Alpha is well located within central Birmingham close to New Street station, which makes it really accessible for the team. The recent refurbishment has also provided some of the highest quality space in the city, and the Let Ready studios were ideal.

“The ability to accommodate our fast growth within custom-designed space be-fitting of our brand was perfect, and the fact that it could all be delivered by the landlord at no risk to us was even better.

“We have a well-motivated team which loves coming to work in our new workspace. they benefit from the café, wellness studio and gym on site, and the Life by CEG app is great for keeping everyone up to date with events and offers.”

Since early 2022, CEG has delivered more than 150 Let Ready Custom Design + Fit Out deals, with the help of its UK network of agents. By the end of this year that is likely to grow to more than a 100 deals per annum, creating bespoke workspace for thousands of people.

