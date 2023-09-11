Construction Begins at Beauchamp Business Park

Following the completion of groundworks, construction is now underway at Beauchamp Business Park, a new commercial development in Kibworth, Leicestershire.

Clowes Developments and its team including IMA Architects, TanRo, Millward Consulting Engineers, Gateley’s Legal and Postins Project Services are now bringing forward the scheme that, when complete, will feature a series of freehold and leasehold industrial units ranging from 1,270 sq.ft to 10,085 sq.ft.

Beauchamp Business Park is situated on an 11-acre site located on the outskirts of Kibworth between Leicester and Market Harborough on the A6. Groundworks began at the site in September 2022 following planning permission being granted by Harborough District Council and construction is now underway, with completion expected in the summer of 2024.

Clowes have instructed main contractor TanRo to develop the site along with IMA Architects who are providing all architectural services and acting as Principal Designer on the scheme.

Agents Phillips Sutton and TDBRE have been working closely with interested parties during the planning process which has seen Beauchamp Business Park receive unprecedented interest from day one.

James Richards, Director at Clowes Developments comments: “The demand for these units has been exceptional which shows the importance of putting the infrastructure in place to support growing local businesses. The majority of interested parties are all local businesses which is fantastic to see, and we are sure that Beauchamp Business Park will develop into a thriving commercial hub, creating employment opportunities for Kibworth and the surrounding areas.”

Ben Hall, Director at IMA Architects said: “It is great to see works re-commence on site and to see our plans come into reality. We are proud to again be working with Clowes Developments to deliver a scheme that will benefit the local economy and I am sure that the units will facilitate the further growth of those companies that will call them their home.”

Clowes Developments is one of the UK’s largest and strongest privately-owned property investment and development organisations. Headquartered in Ednaston, Derbyshire, the company are experts in land acquisition and promotion, property development and asset management, with 18,000 consented residential plots and 3,000 acres of development pipeline across the UK.

IMA Architects are an award-winning firm of architects based in Blaby, Leicestershire. The firm has completed more than 200 projects nationally and is actively working on 75 large-scale projects across the UK, Ireland and further afield.

IMA works across all sectors and with a range of FTSE 100 companies – such as Marks & Spencer – as well as global brands including an international discount supermarket retailer. The company is a proud Community Partner of Leicester City Football Club and a sponsorship partner of both Leicester Tigers RFC and Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

Interested parties are invited to contact the developments’ agents, Brodie Faint at Phillips Sutton via bfaint@phillipssutton.co.uk and Jack Brown at TDBRE via Jack@tdbre.co.uk.

