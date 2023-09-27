David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East starts work on brand-new 225 home development in Brough

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has commenced works on the first homes at its brand-new 225 home development in Brough.

Named Hawk View, the development will comprise a selection of two, three and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes and feature an array David Wilson Homes’ signature house types.

Neighbouring the housebuilder’s Barratt Homes’ Harrier Chase development on Blenheim Avenue, Hawk View is ideally situated for a wide variety of buyers searching for a location close to the River Humber. With unrivalled access to East Yorkshire’s major towns and cities, Hawk View also benefits from excellent commuter links to Hull, Beverley and Goole.

The Brough development also benefits from fantastic local amenities nearby a variety of supermarkets, pubs and restaurants including The Red Hawk, and schools such as Hunsley Primary School just a short walk away.

With work now underway, the first homes are expected to go on sale at the end of 2023 with the highly anticipated Show Homes expected to open in the first half of 2024.

Not only will the homes at Hawk View be energy-efficient, but the development will also boast a multitude of ecological measures including integrated bat tubes, sparrow terraces, bird boxes and built-in swift boxes. Selected plots also include electric vehicle charging.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East said: “We’re really pleased to have commenced works at our brand-new development in Brough.

“We have seen fantastic success with our homes in the East Riding of Yorkshire, in particular in Brough and the surrounding areas, making it an exciting time to be building even more homes for buyers keen to live in the area.

“With the build now well underway, we look forward to announcing the launch of the first homes soon.”

Hawk View is an energy-efficient development of two, three and four-bedroom homes available in Brough. To find out more about the launch and to register your interest, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/

