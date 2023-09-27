McAleer & Rushe awarded £60m Barking residential contract

McAleer & Rushe has been awarded the £60m contract to deliver a 196-unit residential development in London Road, Barking by Yara Capital.

The vacant site and former bus depot will transform into a mixed-use development providing 125 Build to Rent and 71 affordable housing apartments. The building which will range in height from 9 to 22 storeys will feature a mixture of studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments and will be complemented by generous amenity space. The development will include two commercial units on the Ground Floor and two roof terraces offering panoramic views overlooking the Abbey Green parkland and long views towards central London.

Situated on a prominent corner location at the edge of Barking Town Centre, construction will commence in November and will be partly funded by BeFirst, the urban regeneration arm of Barking & Dagenham Council, with a targeted completion date of June 2026.

Commenting on the appointment Mark Diamond, Senior Director at McAleer & Rushe said, “As the trusted Construction partner for key investors and developers in the industry, we are committed to delivering homes across a mixture of tenures including build to rent, private for sale, affordable housing and co-living. This latest residential contract, which is one of 8 currently under construction in the greater London area, underpins our strong client relationships, our vast skill set and proven track record in delivering high quality city centre residential schemes. We are looking forward to working in partnership with Yara Capital and BeFirst to bring forward modern and sustainable housing in the historic heart of Barking.”

At 22-storeys the Western block is the tallest and will be orientated to acknowledge the Abbey Grounds directly to the South West of the site. The development will also provide 286 no. secure bike parking spaces, 4no. car parking spaces and a number of public realm improvements.

Patrick Houghton, Yara Capital “Working in conjunction with BeFirst and the local authority we will provide a scheme that delivers a significant amount of affordable housing as well as rejuvenating the site and enhancing the surrounding area. We’re delighted to appoint McAleer & Rushe as our Construction partner, who have the expert knowledge and experience in the Residential sector, and together we are committed to delivering a regeneration scheme that will make the Borough a great place to live, work and socialise.”

