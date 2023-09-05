East Midlands Homebuilder Champions Construction Careers Amid Major Labour Shortage

Leading East Midlands Homebuilder, Fairgrove, is aiming to attract new recruits to its existing workforce as the country’s demand for housing continues to grow amidst an ongoing and entrenched labour shortage.

The family-run homebuilder currently has three development projects under way, which include the Brewery Yard and Nine Corners in Kimberley, Notts as well as Swanwick Fields in Alfreton, Derbyshire.

To support school leavers and help ease the current skills shortage in the sector, Fairgrove invests in the next generation of construction industry workers through its apprenticeship programme that it runs each year, which provides recruits with industry standard qualifications and experience.

It isn’t just apprentices and school leavers who Fairgrove is recruiting. Fairgrove’s Trainee Site Manager, Will Brownett, is passionate about the sector and believes it is a rewarding industry to get involved in.

He currently focuses on running the homebuilder’s different sites and maintaining the company’s high standard of work, alongside ensuring that all trades are lined up and that his team have the materials required for upcoming projects.

Will said: “I started my career by working in the finance industry for five years, but then decided I wanted more, and was interested in trying something new, which is when I took a risk and became an Assistant Site Manager at Fairgrove.

“After working here for over a year and progressing in my role, I have found the pay rate to be a good one, and that the construction industry is a hugely rewarding area to work within. The process of seeing a house come together into a finished product is a great feeling, and I’m proud that I can drive past these properties in the future and tell my friends and family that I worked on them. It makes all those stressful moments on the job really mean something.”

According to new research from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), at least 225,000 additional workers are required by 2027 to meet demand, with the Government’s long held ambition of delivering 300,000 homes per year by the mid 2020’s seeming difficult without urgent action.

Construction workers were also recently added to the Government’s ‘Shortage Occupation list’, which makes it easier for builders from abroad to apply for a working visa to help ease the skills shortage.

According to Randstad, the construction industry is one of the highest paying sectors in the UK, with an average salary of £45,000, 33% higher than the national average.

Will continued: “My favourite part about working at Fairgrove is that every day is different; the job never becomes mundane, and it keeps you on your toes which is an important highlight. The amount of progression in the industry is also appealing as there is so much opportunity to grow, which gives you something to work towards. I hope to become a fully qualified site manager and then continue to progress higher throughout the ranks.

“With the skills shortages at the moment, there is so much work available and we are always open to taking on new recruits.”

Managing Director at Fairgrove, Steve Midgley, added: “Will has become a valued member of the team since he joined us and we would encourage more people to make that career change if they are interested in getting involved in the industry, especially with the challenges the housing sector is currently facing. We look forward to seeing how Will progresses and develops in his career at Fairgrove.”

