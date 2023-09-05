Salford’s Newest BTR Scheme Eda Completes Ahead of Schedule

Cole Waterhouse and Taurus Investment Holdings have now achieved completion at ‘Eda’, Erie Dock Apartments, the landmark 290-bedroom Build-to-Rent (BTR) scheme at Salford Quays.

At 29-storeys the BTR building is the highest residential tower on the Salford Quays skyline and has been completed on budget and three months ahead of schedule by contractor Domis Construction. Last month the team secured the first letting for the building with numerous units also now under offer having received over 500 enquiries in the first four days of marketing.

Designed by Chapman Taylor architects, Eda is a 250,640 sq ft, L-shaped residential building comprising one, two and three-bedroom apartments which are now available to let. Three show apartments, designed and furnished by Project FF&E, are open for walk-in viewings throughout September. A series of curated events for residents and prospective occupiers is also planned through the autumn with partnerships from local retail and leisure operators.

Commenting on the partnership with Taurus and achieving early completion of Eda, Simon Gallanders, Managing Director of Cole Waterhouse Residential, said: “We’ve worked in close partnership with our joint venture partner Taurus and our contractor Domis to achieve this milestone, taking a highly collaborative approach from start to finish which has had a significant impact on the speed and quality of delivery. We have some exciting collaborations planned with local food and drink establishments, leisure, retail and transport operators to provide discounts and exclusive deals for our new residents who are looking forward to moving into the building this month.”

“The delivery of Eda really has been a great example of a best-in-class partnership working together to achieve a superb sustainable project,” stated Nick Jacobs, Managing Director of Taurus UK. “We started this programme in Covid and despite the continued economic turbulence and the associated supply and skills issues Domis has completed a remarkable job to be able to achieve such an early handover of the building.”

“I am grateful for the incredible efforts and execution of all our partners who have helped to bring to life our unique and distinctive vision for Eda.”

He added: “We are already working on our second joint venture partnership with Cole Waterhouse at Upper Trinity Street in Digbeth, Birmingham and look forward to bringing the first phase forwards in 2024.”

Lee McCarren, Managing Director of Domis Construction, added: “We’re proud to have completed the tallest tower in Salford Quays well ahead of time and that achievement is down to the dedication and commitment of our superb team working in close collaboration with Cole Waterhouse and Taurus.

“The team developed an incredible bond during the delivery of this prestigious scheme, taking a real partnership approach, with flexibility and trust shown on all sides. This is our second highly successful project with Cole Waterhouse and Eda will be a fantastic addition to the residential offer in Salford.”

Eda is Cole Waterhouse and Taurus’ first joint BTR targeted development in the UK. The entire project team celebrated the delivery and handover of the building with an on-site event on 31st August which saw the unveiling of a specially commissioned plaque to celebrate the roles of all the project partners.

Eda residents will benefit from access to biodiverse green spaces, including two landscaped terrace gardens on the mezzanine and level 19, plus private terraces for each rooftop penthouse apartment.

Built with integrated energy-efficient design principles in mind, Eda uses high grade insulation for a thermally efficient construction with low air permeability, energy-efficient appliances, LED lighting to minimise energy consumption and reduce utility costs for residents, as well as MVHR systems to reduce heating loads.

The development is close to Anchorage Metrolink station and local bus routes to encourage public transport use. Bicycle storage and EV chargers are also available to residents.

At ground level there is 4,000 sq ft of commercial space already pre-let to Co-op Food, as well as extensive areas of internal amenity including a co-working space, residents’ lounges, cinema room, bookable private dining and entertaining facilities along with a fully equipped gym and a dedicated on-site concierge and management team.

The Eda delivery team also includes Jon Matthews Architects as delivery architect, WSP Planning, structural engineers Renaissance, M&E consultants Novo, landscape architects Exterior Architecture, project managers/quantity surveying services by Henry Riley, Project Four Safety Solutions providing CDM and Principal Designer services with legal advice from Ward Hadaway.

