FACTORY NO. 1 DECLARED BEST LARGE DEVELOPMENT IN THE COUNTRY

Factory No. 1, the prestigious redevelopment of the former Imperial Tobacco Company headquarters in Bristol’s vibrant Bedminster district by City & Country, has won the ‘Best Large Development’ category at the First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards on Friday 1st September.

Now in its 13th year, the First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards was created to recognise the efforts made to help aspirational buyers onto the housing ladder.

After examining the largest field of entries that the FTB Readers’ Awards has ever seen, the judges and readers felt that the sympathetic factory restoration and conversion by heritage specialist City & Country was the overall winner of the Best Large Development category. Choosing Factory No.1 from among entries by some of Britain’s largest housebuilders, judges were impressed by the scheme’s superb location, high specification and attention to detail.

The award was decided by votes from first time buyers themselves – and Factory No. 1 has consistently proved to be extremely popular with that demographic, with 60 per cent of sales so far made by those purchasing their first home.

Lynda Clark, CEO of First Time Buyer, said of City & Country’s award win: “Factory No.1 is a fantastic development, and both our judges and readers were in agreement that it was the winner in the Best Development category. Clearly a lot of care and detail has gone into creating a really unique development for first time buyers in Bristol, offering both high quality and value for money. Despite market challenges, homeownership has never been so important to so many, so it is essential that we recognise the hard work undertaken by the industry to help make it possible.”

Jennifer Rhodes-Finch, Head of Marketing at City & Country, says: “It is wonderful for the whole team at Factory No.1 to win this national award. Factory No.1 is a very special development of apartments which combines old and new, open space and security. Whether converted or new, the unique apartments here not only have a convenient central location, but also feature high-specification interiors, beautifully landscaped gardens and a range of price points that make it easy for first time buyers to tick all the boxes on their wish list.”

