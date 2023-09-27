Half of units at LCP’s Chase Trade Park snapped up

Half of the units being developed at the £5 million Chase Trade Park, in Burntwood, Staffordshire, have been snapped up, LCP has announced.

Work has already begun on site to build an 10-unit, 51,000 sq ft park on a derelict three-acre site to the west of Cannock Road and north of Robins Road.

Now, LCP, the national commercial property and investment company, part of M Core, behind the scheme, has revealed that 50% of the units have already been signed up, months ahead of completion.

Block A, which comprises 8,625 sq ft, is under offer to a national joinery company, and block D, which comprises 16,400 sq ft, is also being negotiated with an international manufacturing company.

Six units in block B and block C available, which total 26,695 sq ft, with areas from 2,900 sq ft to 6,400 sq ft. The properties are suitable for B2 (general industrial), B8 (warehousing) or E(a) (display or sale of retail goods) use, with a focus on trade counter and heavily customer focused businesses.

Nick Bryson, director (industrial) at LCP, said work was progressing well on site, which is located adjacent to Multipark Buntwood zone 3, which it owns and manages.

“The site has now been cleared and remediated and the footings have already started being poured. We should start to see steels going up at the end of September.” he said.

“We recognised the demand for units of this size in the area a while ago and are pleased to be in the process of finalising new tenants for half of the scheme. That bodes well for the remaining units and we are already in discussions with potential occupiers and hope to make further announcements in the coming weeks.”

Chase Trade Park is located in a strategic location, close to the M6 Toll and a few minutes from the motorway network.

The building programme started in July, with an expected practical completion date of spring 2024.

Wainwrights is project manager, architect, and quantity surveyor, while NU Construction Limited has been appointed contractor.

The units can be tailored to meet reasonable occupier requirements. They will have steel portal frame construction and eaves height of between six and eight metres. They will include LED lighting, full height electric roller shutter doors and insulated profiled steel-cladded roofs with roof lights. They will also have power floated concrete floors with minimum 30KN/M 2 loading.

The scheme will include ample unloading/loading, with 81 parking spaces, 10 electric charging points, 10 cycle hoops and an additional 11 accessible parking spaces.

Solar powered estate lighting and a significant landscaping provision focused on encouraging new wildlife habitats is included, while LCP also intends to undertake a large planting scheme on the adjacent site entrance to the business park and create new habitats around an existing balancing pond.

The business park is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week by CCTV, in addition to frequent mobile security patrols. LCP is responsible for the maintenance of park roads and common areas and it has an on-going policy of reinvesting in the estate with good quality lighting and planting schemes in place. The estate benefits from a planned on-going maintenance programme.

For further information about availability, contact Nick Bryson and Paula James at LCP: nbryson@lcpproperties.co.uk and pjames@lcpproperties.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals