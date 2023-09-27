New units at Prologis Park West London offer the best in flexibility, quality and location

Prologis UK, a leading logistics property owner, developer and investor, is further expanding its portfolio with the completion of two new high-quality units, DC5 and DC6, at Prologis Park West London, which are ready to let. Situated at a prime logistics location, both properties benefit from excellent transport links into West and Central London.

Demand for high-quality, sustainable logistics space is growing and to meet customers’ needs, Prologis UK is investing in speculative development to provide the right space in the right locations. The new units at Prologis Park West London also benefit from best-in-class sustainability features as standard and short-term, flexible lease options.

Comprising 194,433 sq. ft., and 143,053 sq. ft. respectively, DC5 and DC6 have been designed with optimal energy efficiency in mind. Both exceed net zero carbon targets in construction, with an EPC A+ rating and BREEAM Excellent. In addition, both units have a ready-to-use rooftop array of solar panels, with a generating capacity of 227kWp (DC5) and 198kWp (DC6). They also benefit from energy efficient VRF heating and cooling systems.

To ensure the move-in process is as smooth as possible, Prologis Essentials offers a range of specialist services to help customers to fit out the new space and tailor the unit according to their needs.

As well as having strong access links, both units overlook the Grand Union Canal, opposite Stockley Park, providing external recreational opportunities and local amenities for employees and the local community.

Prologis Park West London benefits from direct access to the major consumer markets of West and Central London, Heathrow Airport and Thames Valley. Close to the M4, M25 and M40, DC5 offers 30 HGV spaces, and DC6 offers 18 HGV spaces. Both units have electric cycle charging infrastructure in situ offering emission-free transportation for employees and visitors, as well as ready-to-use ducting for EV fleets.

Jason Pickering, Director, Capital Deployment & Leasing at Prologis UK, said: “These high-quality, sustainable units and their unique package of features and services, demonstrate our commitment to exceeding our customers’ expectations. What we are offering here is excellence in three key areas – flexibility, quality and location.

“Prologis Park West London boasts best-in-class sustainability features, delivering a high-quality, sustainable specification as standard. In addition to this it is a great accomplishment to have built both units Beyond Net Zero Carbon Construction, positively contributing to our customers’ net zero journeys.”

