Multi-million pound Extra Care scheme gets the green light from planning

Plans to deliver a cutting-edge Extra Care scheme in Hebburn Town Centre has been given the go ahead this week by South Tyneside Council’s planning committee.

The £26million development from Karbon Homes will see 95 affordable homes developed on the site behind Hebburn Central, consisting of 20 two-bed and 75 one-bed apartments, 17 of which will be the specialist dementia apartments.

Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Development Delivery at Karbon Homes welcomed the planning decision.

“We’re pleased to hear the news that our Hebburn Gardens Extra Care development has been given the planning go ahead, providing modern, high-quality homes that will help meet the demand for specialist housing in the South Tyneside area.

“This is the start of an exciting partnership with South Tyneside Council, to help ensure local residents have access to affordable housing that provides them with the levels of care and support they need to continue living independently.”

Following the Hebburn scheme, there is the potential for the development of two more extra schemes, delivered as a partnership project between Karbon Homes and South Tyneside Council.

Combined, the three schemes could deliver up to 300 new homes, helping address the lack of specialist affordable accommodation options in the borough, that help people of varying ages over 18, with differing levels of care and support needs, to live well and independently.

Bringing more housing of this type to the local authority area forms part of the Council’s wider Adult Social Care Accommodation Strategy, aimed at supporting people who may need care and support to live independently in the community.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “This is excellent news and means we can now start putting these exciting plans into action.

“One of our key ambitions is for people to stay healthy and well throughout their lives. Residents have told us that they would prefer to live independently in the community for as long as possible, rather than going into residential care, and it is this kind of affordable, specialist accommodation that will enable people to do that.

“This scheme will allow not just older people, but younger adults with care needs to live in their local community with support.”

The delivery of the Hebburn scheme is expected to be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon Homes’ Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.

The strategic partnership has provided Karbon with funding to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years, 10% of which has been dedicated to the development of new homes for people requiring additional support needs.

