New modular homes for Maidstone

Golding Homes’ Somerfield Terrace development in Maidstone has seen the arrival of its cutting-edge, factory built “fully modular” homes.

The houses were manufactured in three parts by leading fully modular developer TopHat at their Derbyshire factory, fully fitted with kitchens and bathrooms, then transported to Maidstone, lifted into position by crane and bolted together to create new homes.



The six four-bedroom houses will be available for shared ownership and market rent customers in 2024.

Modern methods of construction – and fully modular in particular – are a more efficient and sustainable way of building homes, with lower carbon emissions to build and more energy efficient to run.

The Somerfield Terrace site dates back to 1850 and was formerly a private and military hospital. The site includes four blocks of Grade II listed semi-detached villas which have been converted, with some of the original features being preserved. Once complete, the development will consist of 73 homes – including flats and houses – for market rent, shared ownership, social rent and discount market sale.



Executive Director of Development at Golding Homes, Tom Casey, said: “Somerfield Terrace is an exciting development with both Grade II listed buildings and ultra-modern homes side by side, bringing a unique housing offer to the county town.

“Using modern methods of construction is part of our commitment to providing homes that are both sustainable and affordable. This is the first time we’ve used modular homes at one of our developments in Maidstone, so seeing them arrive here on site is a significant milestone that we’re really proud of.”

Jordan Rosenhaus, CEO and Founder of TopHat said: “We are delighted to see our beautifully designed, precision engineered new homes arrive on site in Maidstone.

“There’s increasing awareness of the benefits of modern factory-built homes – from the lower carbon to build and run, through to quicker, quieter building sites – so it’s great to work with Golding Homes and to be bringing this to life in Maidstone.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals