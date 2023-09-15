Planning Application Submitted for Stockport’s Iconic Pyramid

The Royal Nawaab today confirms that it has submitted a planning application to Stockport Metropolitan Council for a change of use to turn the existing vacant office building into a restaurant and three banquet halls.

Royal Nawaab has built a reputation for providing an unrivalled dining experience at its two restaurants in the South East close to London in Perivale and Ilford.

The planning application submitted includes a restaurant with a capacity of 350 covers, three banquet halls that will range from a small, with a maximum capacity of 150 covers; a medium sized banquet hall with a maximum capacity of 300 covers and a large banquet hall with a maximum capacity of 700 covers.

Royal Nawaab’s sites are more than just a restaurant, they offer space, amenities and logistics to handle large corporate events, parties and awe-inspiring weddings. The Pyramid in Stockport is where they are hoping to start their new chapter.

Mahboob Hussain of Royal Nawaab said: “After much speculation in the media, we can confirm that we have submitted our planning application to Stockport Council. We are hoping to breathe much needed life into this iconic building and bring with it a significant investment and job creation into the Stockport and Greater Manchester region.

“We have received a positive reaction to our plans from local people and media. It truly is an iconic building that has put Stockport on the map. We now want to bring it back to life with a truly unforgettable dining experience for diners across Stockport, Greater Manchester and beyond.”

Fozia Alharby from Eamar Developments told us: “The owner Dr Abdullah Alnaeem is delighted that Royal Nawaab is now able to share their plans for the Pyramid. We have long been fans of the brand and we wanted to ensure that we brought something special to Stockport, they are the perfect fit. The plans for the space will offer so much more than a restaurant, it presents a destination to bring more people to Stockport.”

Part of the ethos behind Royal Nawaab’s approach is to work with locally based businesses to bring the project to fruition. The team has worked with NK Architects based in Cheadle, Stockport to submit the planning application.

To review plans please visit DC/089342 | Change of use of existing office building to Buffet Restaurant, Banquet Halls and storage with ancillary offices | The Pyramid Kings Valley Yew Street Heaton Mersey Stockport SK4 2JU

