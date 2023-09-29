Therme Manchester receives green light for new design

Trafford Council has given the green light to the new design for Therme Manchester. The updated scheme features a pavilion-style concept immersed and enveloped in a natural landscape. The decision coincides with the appointment of Professor David Russell as the first UK-based CEO of Therme UK and demonstrates a shift in Therme’s focus from design and planning to delivery.

With 30 years of experience in delivering large-scale projects, Professor Russell has been involved in major ventures around the world including the London 2012 Summer Olympics, The Rugby World Cup in Japan 2019 and the $8 billion Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Russell takes up the role after a successful three-year tenure as CEO of a joint venture between Russell Partnership Collection, the UK’s largest food, nutrition, and technology consultancy, and Therme Group.

Russell will be supported by Richard Land, Chief Development Officer of Therme UK, who has successfully spearheaded the planning process, and James Mark who has been a leading part of Therme UK’s senior team since the project began. Mr Mark now takes up the role of Chief Strategy Officer for Therme UK, with a focus on developing further city-based wellbeing resorts across the UK.

Attractions include large family and adults-only zones with swimming pools, slides, warm water lagoons and multi-sensorial saunas. Alongside this, elements such as water-based fitness classes, evidence-based wellness therapies, botanical gardens, immersive art, urban farms and educational activities create an integrated wellbeing concept for all ages.

The resort is forecast to contribute over £4.5 billion to the UK economy, according to an independent PwC study, with most of the positive impact in the Greater Manchester area.

James Whittaker, Executive Director – Development at Peel L&P said: “After five years working in partnership with Therme, we are delighted to hear planning permission has been approved for this incredible, high-quality health and wellbeing resort in TraffordCity. We’re looking forward to working closely with the whole of the Therme team to deliver something truly unique and iconic in the UK, that is not only world-leading for health and wellbeing, but will also create a significant number of new jobs and have a huge positive economic impact for North West England.”

