Rendall & Rittner expands South Coast portfolio with new Poole appointment

The Right to Manage company (RTM) for Avenue Court in Poole has appointed Rendall & Rittner to take over management of the property’s 48 homes. Rendall & Rittner is one of the UK’s leading property management companies with a wealth of experience in working with RTMs and Resident Management Companies (RMC).

Rendall & Rittner is a trusted partner-of-choice for many hundreds of RTMs and RMCs, committed to best practice and is regulated by RICS, a member of RICS’s Client Money Protection Scheme and is highly accredited by ARMA, British Safety Council and Investors in People. The company, whose South West region is based in Poole, offers a tailored service to its clients and residents focussed on protecting financial liabilities and giving professional guidance on all aspects of property management.

Divisional Director Lee Johnson comments: “At Rendall and Rittner we have the resources, safeguards, accreditations and the standards of service that come from being part of a national property management company, combined with the power of local expertise and knowledge. Our locally based property managers and independent contractors are dedicated to delivering exceptional service, backed by our robust systems and 30 year track record for customer service and innovation.”

Lee Johnson adds: “Avenue Court is a highly desirable address in the local area and we are honoured to have been selected by the people who live here to take on the responsibility of managing their homes. Rendall & Rittner has extensive experience in collaborating with Resident Management Companies and Right to Manage companies, and we look forward to working together at Avenue Court to deliver an exceptional standard of service.”

Avenue Court is an impressive collection of modern apartment buildings located off The Avenue, a conservation area to the west of Bournemouth known for its outstanding natural beauty. The property sits within large and well maintained communal grounds and has easy access to Branksome Beach, Bournemouth town centre and Poole. Rendall & Rittner will commence property management duties from 1st November, 2023.

The addition of Avenue Court represents an impressive addition to Rendall & Rittner’s South West division which has recently seen notable growth in its portfolio of properties under management. The South West team is located a short distance from Avenue Court in Poole, however the reach of the team goes much further, covering all of Hampshire and Dorset, as well as a growing influence across Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, and Bristol.

