RIBA responds to schools closing over shocking building safety fears

RIBA has responded to the Government’s advice to close educational settings with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), following warnings about the dangerous condition of England’s school estate.

This year, RIBA President Simon Allford has called this a huge concern and urged the Government to seize this opportunity to invest in good design.

RIBA President Simon Allford said:

“All young people and staff deserve to learn and work without fearing for their safety. We have repeatedly raised concerns about the dangerous state of some school buildings – and the Government has failed to fund desperately needed repairs.

It’s shocking to see this advice issued, just days before schools are due to reopen.

The Government must now make it an immediate priority to identify the extent of remediations necessary and fund them without delay.”

