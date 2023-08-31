Leading multi-disciplinary consultancy reappointed to new £2 billion healthcare framework

LEADING multi-disciplinary property and construction consultancy EDGE has been reappointed to the NHS Shared Business Services’ (SBS) new £2 billion Healthcare Planning, Construction Consultancy and Ancillary Services Framework.

As the leading supplier of corporate services to the NHS, the new four-year framework is divided into 11 service lots that are utilised by both NHS and Social Care organisations along with other authorised public sector bodies.

As part of the company’s reappointment, EDGE’s service provision has been expanded from its previous single-lot remit to Lots 2, 4, 8 and 11, spanning Project Management, Quantity Surveying, Building Surveying and Ancillary Services respectively, with a combined estimated project value of £600 million.

Matt Hill, director at EDGE, said: “We are really pleased to announce our reappointment to the leading NHS SBS Framework, building on our strong healthcare workflow through a compliant delivery vehicle for clients – which forms part of the best-in-class service we provide.”

“As experts in health and social care property and construction consultancy, we have an ever-expanding range of expertise in the sector and are proud to have not only been reappointed, but to have had the scope of our services broadened widely to the framework’s range of healthcare and public sector partners.”

EDGE has successfully delivered a series of diverse projects over the gestation of the previous 4-year framework, including Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s new Urgent and Emergency Care Department, Derbyshire Healthcare NHS’ new-build adult acute care unit, Nottingham University Hospitals’ NHP funded National Rehabilitation Centre, and Northern Care Alliance’s new surgical ward block at Royal Oldham Hospital.

To further support the framework requirements under Lot 11 Ancillary Services, EDGE recently made the strategic appointment of Paula Atkin as healthcare estates lead, strengthening the EDGE health and social care service offer.

Building on Paula’s 22 years working within the NHS enables EDGE to offer business case facilitation, healthcare planning and estate strategy support to their NHS clients.

Marc Chapman was also recently recruited as national head of building surveying, strengthening EDGE’s position to provide Lot 8 in accordance with RICS professional standards through his 35 years working across the property and construction industry.

Matt continued: “EDGE has found the framework particularly beneficial for NHS organisations to quickly and directly call on our professional services, knowing that they will receive an experienced, agile and professional service that can evidence high quality services and value for money.

“We’ve expanded rapidly as a business in recent years and are proud of the position we’ve created for ourselves as a young but incredibly competent consultancy with the ability to deliver high-quality results. Maintaining a presence for EDGE across public sector frameworks is really important to the continued strategic growth of our regional offices, and we are confident that our appointment will help us to build on our strong position going forward.”

NHS SBS is one of seven national frameworks and 16 regional frameworks that EDGE is currently part of, which will help to expand its framework and healthcare project portfolio over the next four years. For more information on EDGE and its services, follow the link below: https://www.edgeps.co.uk/