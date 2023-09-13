Story Homes raises £8,000 for Cancer Research UK at North East golf day

Local housebuilder Story Homes recently held a corporate golf day and raised £8,000 for its charity partner, Cancer Research UK (CRUK).

The golf day, hosted at Macdonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club in Northumberland, saw 20 teams of four compete in a Texas scramble style format. Prizes were awarded for nearest to the pin’ on each par 3, ‘longest drive’ on one of the par 5s and ‘hole in one’ competition. Most teams donated a prize for a charity raffle or offered a charitable donation in return for hole sponsorship and paid an entry fee with all proceeds going to CRUK.

Story Homes reached out to employees, subcontractors and agents in a bid to fill the team spaces and had an overwhelming response; as a result, the event was a huge success raising thousands of pounds for the housebuilder’s charity partner.

Dan Ferguson, Assistant Quantity Surveyor for Story Homes in the North East organised the event. He said: “We wanted to organise an event that would raise a significant amount of money for our charity partner and it was great to see subcontractors, agents and employees come together for this very important cause.

“We were blown away by the generosity of those who attended the golf day and are delighted at the amount we managed to raise. I’d like to thank all those who entered a team and made the event such a success.”

Each year Story Homes colleagues vote for a charity partner to dedicate its colleague and company fundraising to, with activities and events planned throughout the year to raise funds for the charity.

Commenting on the charity partnership and the golf day, Nicky McKenna, Relationship Manager for CRUK said: “Cancer Research UK is incredibly grateful that employees of Story Homes organised the fundraising golf day in September.

“In a world where 1 in 2 of us will get cancer, we’d like to sincerely thank everyone involved for helping us to beat cancer. Every pound that we receive helps us fulfil our strategy to beat cancer sooner, supporting scientists, doctors and nurses. This money will help fund our ground-breaking research, our work to develop improved cancer drugs and our programme of practical information for people diagnosed with cancer. Cancer Research UK is working towards a world where everyone can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. Story Homes’ dedicated fundraising will help us create this world. Thank you.”

To find out more about Story Homes in the North East, visit https://www.storyhomes.co.uk/north-east/, or to find out more about CRUK, visit https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/.

