Support for construction professionals

Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day this weekend, analysis by, RIFT, has shown that while the number of suicides across England and Wales has declined in recent years, it remains most prevalent amongst those in skilled trade occupations, particularly within the construction sector.

The analysis of data from the Office for National Statistics by RIFT found that: –

The number of suicides across England and Wales fell by 7.7% in 2021, following a decline of 3% the previous year.

However, analysis of the data by occupation shows that those working within skilled trades occupation are most at risk, accounting for 15% of all suicides in 2021 (668).

Of the 668 suicides registered across skilled trades occupations, 307 were attributed to those working within the skilled construction and building trade sub-sector.

A deeper dive into these statistics shows that of these 307 suicides, 78% were registered specifically within the construction and building trades.

The construction industry is one that RIFT is heavily involved within and, as a result, the company has supported The Lighthouse Club – a charity dedicated to helping those within the industry who have fallen on hard times – for almost two decades.

The Lighthouse Club’s many volunteers give a whole range of welfare and wellbeing advice as well as providing emotional and legal support. One of their most valued services is their emergency financial assistance. The Club raises money to give to those who need it, for example, if the family breadwinner can’t work because of illness or injury.

If you work or have worked in construction and you’re in need, there’s somebody at the other end of the phone. The Lighthouse Club’s Construction Industry Helpline 0845 605 1956 is open for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

the Lighthouse Club has also recently launched its Make it Visible portal, with the aim of reducing suicide and improving welfare and wellbeing within the construction industry across the UK and Ireland.

The portal provides access to a wealth of information, advice and guidance on a wide variety of emotional, physical and financial wellbeing support.

Bradley Post, MD of RIFT, commented:

“The choice to take your own life is rarely down to one specific factor. While it is an extremely complex issue, the data does suggest it is more prevalent within certain occupations such as skilled trade roles and construction.

We hear first hand about the range of issues facing those within the sector on a daily basis, whether it be financial or otherwise. That’s why we work so closely with The Lighthouse Club in order to provide support and advice during tough times and the work they do is quite frankly remarkable.

They are available 24/7 and we would urge anyone struggling within the construction industry to give them a call, whatever the reason may be.”

Data tables

Data tables and sources can be viewed online, here.

