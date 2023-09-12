Three New Recruits at Simon Acres Group

Simon Acres Group Limited, the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom (KBB) industry’s leading recruitment agency and an online training and service provider, has appointed three new team members to enhance several areas of the business.

Firstly, Konrad Fibi has been appointed as a Recruitment Consultant for the KBB recruitment team. Having worked in recruitment for around three years, Konrad enjoys interacting with both clients and candidates. One of Konrad’s passions is to ‘make things happen’ and he has joined Simon Acres Group for the opportunity to manage his own workload while being part of a well-supported team. Konrad says: “So far I feel I have succeeded and surprised myself with how much I am capable of”.

Leah Bray also joined Simon Acres Group as a Recruitment Consultant. Leah began her career as an Administrator at a recruitment agency that specialised in fulfilling temporary roles and was later promoted to Recruitment Consultant. The fast-paced environment of this role offered Leah a challenge to really push herself, which is how she developed her enthusiasm for recruitment. Leah comments: “The professionalism, passion and company culture of Simon Acres Group really shone through during my interview, so accepting the job offer was a no brainer.

“It means so much to work with a team that encourage, laugh, praise and care about each other. Every day I get to speak to wonderful people in the KBB industry and it’s fantastic to be able to help people land their dream job and have the same satisfaction from their career as I do in mine. I am excited to see what the future holds at Simon Acres Group.”

Finally, Michael Bayley has joined the building and construction division as a Recruitment Consultant. Michael has six years of experience in recruitment in the medical sector and more recently, within logistics. He has joined Simon Acres Group for a new challenge and to experience a different industry. Michael states: “I like the ethos of the company, which was evident during the interview process. There is a positive attitude within the office, I felt like part of the team very quickly and I feel as though I’m given the tools necessary to really exceed in my role.”

Simon Acres, Managing Director, Simon Acres Group Limited adds: “It has been a pleasure to welcome Konrad, Leah and Michael to the company and it’s been wonderful to see them settle into their new roles so well. We’re proud to be the go-to recruitment agency for many businesses within the KBB and construction industries, so it’s important that we stay ahead of the curve and ensure we have the capacity and tools to continue to source fantastic candidates for the businesses that put their trust in us. We are also excited to be growing our building and construction team and have been putting significant focus into this division of our business.” For more information on Simon Acres Group Limited, please call the team on 0203 701 6660, email info@simonacres.co.uk or visit the website: https://simonacres.co.uk/

