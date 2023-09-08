Keepmoat launches third work placement cohort for women

Top 10 homebuilder Keepmoat has launched the third in a series of work placement opportunities, aimed at attracting women across the UK into the homebuilding industry.

Keepmoat has partnered with Women into Construction (WiC) and the Home Builders Federation (HBF) and eight other home builders to provide candidates with opportunities to learn about the range of roles within the housebuilding sector and understand the experience that is required to start a career in the industry. Keepmoat has also supported the first Women into Construction Employment programme in the North East and since March, has successfully recruited two candidates in the North East and South Midlands regions.

Kaycie Hall, an apprentice bricklayer in the North East, took part in the first work placement earlier in the year via the programme in the North East. Kaycie gained employment with Keepmoat in June as an Apprentice Bricklayer, and won the ‘Rising Star 2023 – North’ category at the WiC awards.

Liliana Virlan and Hannah Nickolds joined Keepmoat on placement as part of WiC’s Women into Home Building programme in June. Established in partnership with the HBF and nine major homebuilders, the programme offers on-site work placements and insights into career opportunities within the homebuilding industry. Hannah completed her placement at Keepmoat’s Strawberry Fields development in Bridlington and Liliana undertook her placement at Glenvale Park, Wellingborough.

Another success story is Evelyn Hopkins, who successfully completed her NHBC Level Four Site Supervision apprentice NHBC course in March 2023 and was one of a few candidates on the programme to achieve a Distinction level. As part of her course, Evelyn has supported the WiC programmes as a role model and mentor, demonstrating how women can succeed in construction roles.

Keepmoat’s third work placement cohort, in partnership with WiC and HBF, launched at the beginning of September across its East and West Midlands regions.

Charlotte Goode, Divisional Chair for Keepmoat West Midlands and East Midlands, said: “Investing in the next generation of talent and driving diversity within the homebuilding and construction industry is crucial. Partnering with organisations such as WiC and HBF enables us to maximise the opportunities that we can provide to local people when it comes to securing experience and careers within our industry. We are delighted to be working with them once again. The feedback so far has been extremely positive, and we are looking forward to continuing to make a positive difference to people’s lives.”

Jacqui Wordsworth, Business Development Director at WiC added: “The Women into Home Building programme is a fantastic example of collaboration to create a pipeline of new female talent for the sector. Working together we can promote the opportunities on offer and attract a diverse range of women with amazing skills into Home Building.”

