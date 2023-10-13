Alumno celebrates topping out of Birmingham student residence

A landmark stage was reached recently in the construction of Birmingham’s new purpose-built student accommodation project Pershore Junction with the topping out of the building. Developer Alumno celebrated the achievement with a special event held on site attended by a number of key stakeholders, including senior members of contactor GMI Construction Group.

Regenerating a former BT brownfield site within the established Selly Oak community, Pershore Junction will accommodate the growing number of students attending local universities and the city’s dental hospital, taking pressure off private housing in the area. The development will comprise a mix of cluster beds and single occupancy studio rooms for 167 residents, together with a reception and communal areas.

The £24 million scheme funded by Woh Hup will also provide an improved retail space for the site’s original Post Office and newsagent outlet, which has been relocated close by during construction. The local community will also benefit from an enhanced public area in front of the building, which will include landscaping, seating and cycle stands.

Designed by Howells, the new development will comprise brickwork and terracotta detailing, which references local materials, while providing a modern identity for the building. “The elegantly crafted red brick/terracotta design responds to several key local landmarks, including the red brick Selly Park Church and Dogpool Lane Hotel,” explained Dav Bansal, Partner at Howells, which designed the development. “The project also reinstates a piece of under-utilised green space as a matured setting for the building for both students and the local community to enjoy. It will provide a much needed and sustainable home to embed students in the wider community, but also a catalyst for regenerating this local neighbourhood.”

Commenting on the project, Alumno Managing Director David Campbell said: “It’s great to be celebrating the topping out of another exciting project. Our development will improve the local area visually, provide an economic boost to local businesses, and deliver much needed accommodation for Birmingham’s growing student population. As with all our developments, we have worked closely with the surrounding community and local authority to ensure the scheme enhances this vibrant area.”

Delighted with the progress made to date, Gareth Jones, GMI’s Joint Divisional Managing Director, commented: “We are proud to have hit this major milestone on Pershore Junction, which will help to meet the growing demand for student accommodation in Birmingham. It also strengthens GMI’s credentials in the construction of multi-occupancy developments, particularly in the student accommodation sector, which is reflected by our continuing close relationship with Alumno.”

Phil Johnson, Head of UK investments for Woh Hup, added: “We are delighted with the partnership with Alumno, GMI and the wider project team. We appreciate all the hard work undertaken to date by the team and are looking forward to opening the scheme for academic year 2024.”

