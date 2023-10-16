Dandara Living’s Latest BTR Development Tops Out at Stafford Yard in Bristol

Bristol City Council’s Bedminster Green regeneration plans took a further step forward today with a topping out ceremony at Dandara Living’s new Stafford Yard development in Bristol.

Situated on a former brownfield site within the Bedminster Green Framework Area, Stafford Yard occupies a prime location within this rapidly developing neighbourhood, just south of the city centre and Temple Meads train station.

Representatives of Bristol City Council and invited guests from local businesses and community groups, joined Dandara Living’s CEO Jim Davies to commemorate the topping out of the development.

Featuring 295 new apartments, resident amenities including, private balconies, roof terraces with vegetable beds, a gym, lounge, retail space as well as courtyard gardens, Stafford Yard will also deliver 21 affordable homes and is the first of three sites Dandara Living is developing in Bristol. This includes a current application for 339 residential homes adjacent to Stafford Yard on Malago Road/Hereford Street/Clarke Street known as Plot 5 Bedminster Green, and a further site with prominent frontage onto Clarence Road and Temple Gate where Dandara Living has submitted planning for a sustainable mixed-use development opposite Temple Meads station with 432 much needed high-quality homes, resident amenity and retail space.

Jim Davies, CEO, Dandara Living said: “Build to rent is already very popular with young professionals who want to live and work in vibrant city centres like Bristol. However, we are also seeing increasing interest and demand from retirees and families for whom the security of tenure, professional management and sense of community that developments like Stafford Yard provide, is very appealing.

“Bristol is a vibrant, ambitious city and like many others is experiencing a period of change as people reassess what they want from our cities. Build to rent still makes up a relatively small percentage of the UK’s overall housing sector, however it plays a vital role in maintaining overall housing supply and attracting inward investment. Bristol City Council has demonstrated its recognition and support for built to rent and I hope that our investment in Stafford Yard, Bedminster Green and Clarence Road, demonstrates our confidence and commitment to the city’s bright future.

