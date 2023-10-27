Final Phase of Addington Capital’s Headingley Park Gets Underway- 70 Additional Residential Units To Rent at “Best Place to Live in Leeds”

Scheme Will Complete Conversion of Office Park to 100% Residential Under PDR

Addington Capital, the property investment and asset management specialist and its investor partner ICG have started work on the final phase of their Headingley Park residential scheme. An additional 70 new residential units will be created at Stockdale House; the fifth and largest building on the site.

Headingley Park is an office to residential conversion scheme in which four office buildings have already been converted to create 152 residential units. This final phase of 70 units at the fifth building, Stockdale House, will take the overall development to 222 units. Work has started following the NHS vacating the offices in the building.

Stockdale House is being converted under the last major PD Prior Approval issued in Leeds and the new units will be provided over ground and five upper floors. The scheme is designed to meet current space standards and will be completed in Q3 2024.

The Headingley Park development has proved attractive to young professionals and post graduate students in Leeds, due to being close to the City Centre and the University, in a large 6.5-acre parkland setting. Individual buildings provide 30 to 40 units which are predominantly studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. The conversion has been well received by renters to date, with the completed phases being 100% let and achieving rents of £900 and £1,275 pcm for one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Headingley Park is currently ranked, “The best place to live in Leeds” by HomeViews. The scheme has a residents’ lounge, co working area and large landscaped gardens.

Martin Roberts Principal of Addington Capital said, “We are delighted to be underway with the conversion of Stockdale House. The 70 high quality apartments will have spectacular views across the City and meet the growing need of today’s renters in Leeds.”

“The Stockdale House development completes the conversion of Headingley Park from an in-town office park to a 100% residential development. We believe that this is an exemplar for Permitted Development conversion of offices to residential and a road map for future schemes.”

He continued, “Given the falling demand for offices and the increased costs of making those properties energy efficient, we believe a relaxation of the size limit of new PD conversion, (currently up to 1,500 sq. m), would be a fast way to increase the supply of much needed residential from brownfield sites, with a low embedded carbon solution.”

