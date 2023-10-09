GIA Surveyors readies for growth with new leadership structure and investment in technology and data

Gordon Ingram to move to Chairman role and Sam Wallis promoted to CEO

GIA, the leading surveying consultancy, today announces its new leadership structure and new investment from Lonsdale Capital Partners, in readiness for growth.

With specialist teams covering rights to light, daylight and sunlight, wind analysis, as well as building consultancy, measured survey and neighbourly matters, GIA aims to improve the planning and design of the built environment. Over its 30-year history, it has been involved in some of the UK’s most complex and significant projects, from The Shard, Chelsea Barracks, and 20 Fenchurch Street to Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Manchester’s Northern Gateway, Media City, and the Central Mental Hospital redevelopment in Dublin.

The firm is supporting clients as they navigate the complexity of development in a fast-changing policy and technological environment, amid climate change and other global factors. The advisory work GIA does is integral to successful placemaking: daylight and sunlight, rights of light and wind are some of the issues that matter most to the public amid new development. Being able to provide greater clarity and certainty in these areas can also support engagement and consultation – as well as reduce the risk for the client.

Gordon Ingram, who founded the business in 1993, becomes Chairman in the newly integrated business, following the incorporation of GIA and GIA North. Sam Wallis, formerly the managing partner of GIA North, has been promoted to CEO. Michael Beatty takes over from Sam to lead GIA’s Manchester office.

Gordon remains central to the business and its future; his time will be focussed on strategic direction and technological development. Sam is now responsible for GIA’s growth across the UK and Ireland, as well as retaining its market leading position in London. The new leadership structure also sees promotions and new responsibilities for Equity Board Directors: Stephen Friel, Simone Pagani, Jerome Webb and Kevin Francis.

The investment from Lonsdale Capital Partners will enable GIA to accelerate its growth across its offices in London, Bristol, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin. Expansion will focus on its existing services such as wind analysis, building consultancy, measured surveys, the expansion of GIA’s investment in technology, as well as continuing to be at the forefront of daylight, sunlight and rights of light.

GIA’s vision is “Unlocking potential for a better Built Environment”. The company has been a pioneer of ‘PlanTech’, through its investment in the formation of smart cities platform VU.CITY and the development of ‘Phoenix’, an app which allows complex daylight, sunlight and overshadowing analysis to be undertaken within minutes.

Sam Wallis, Chief Executive Officer, GIA, comments:

“Our new leadership structure, substantial investment, and a fresh strategy enables our future-facing business to confidently step forward as our technology advances and capabilities evolve.

“We are now in an exceptionally strong position to make the most of the leap in the quality of information that digitisation offers, and to support our clients to meet the challenges the property sector is set to face in the years ahead. The ability to integrate large amounts of data and make accurate, speedy assessments will bring huge benefits to our clients and the industry more widely.”

Gordon Ingram, Chairman, GIA, adds:

“It’s exciting to be turning the page to a new chapter. GIA’s digital capability enables our clients to best manage risk – it is a game-changer. This is in part because it can save client time and money, but also because we’re enabling greater transparency by democratising planning through data.”

For more information see www.GIA.uk.com.

