Hanson UK has today (Monday 02 October 2023) rebranded to Heidelberg Materials.

Demonstrates that it is part of a global business with one voice, sending a clear and consistent message to customers.

Fosters collaboration across geographical and organisational borders.

Reflects its commitment to decarbonisation and growing the circular economy.

Today, Hanson UK becomes Heidelberg Materials, aligning with its parent company which announced its new global branding in September 2022.

Simon Willis, CEO, Heidelberg Materials UK

“The construction sector faces global challenges such as climate change and the digitalisation of our industry; challenges we are better placed to meet as a strong, united Group,” said Simon Willis, CEO of Heidelberg Materials UK.

“Having a single brand name and identity sends a clear and consistent message to our increasingly global customers and fosters collaboration across both geographical and organisational borders.

“It will allow us to work together to lead the field in driving down carbon emissions; promote the circular economy by recycling and reusing construction waste; develop digital solutions to provide added value to our customers; and develop sustainable and innovative building materials.”

Hanson has been part of the Heidelberg Materials Group for 16 years, following its acquisition in 2007. The new branding will be rolled out at sites and on vehicles over the next two years with new packaging following in early 2024.

The new identity includes a subtle ‘h’ to reflect the initial letter of the brand, while the larger shape signifies a construction element, and the colours reflect the Group’s heritage.

“It’s an exciting time for us,” added Simon Willis. “Customer demands, markets, and competitors are changing rapidly and being part of a global team will allow us to take full advantage of our strengths.

“Our commitment to decarbonisation, growing the circular economy and delivering excellence remains and, as we head to the future, we will continue to drive innovation and deepen partnerships with our customers.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals