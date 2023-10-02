JPS makes trio of strategic appointments amid continued growth

Jewson Partnership Solutions (JPS) has appointed three new senior leaders, as the building materials supplier to the public sector continues to see increased demand for its services and expertise.



Ryan Kellingray has been named Operations Director, Ben Lewis joins JPS as Head of Ranging and John Moss has been hired as Business Development Director, with all bringing a wealth of expertise from varied careers within the industry.



The hires follow the appointment of Scott Cooper as Managing Director across both JPS and its sister company George Boyd, the architectural ironmongery and commercial door sets distributor, earlier this year.

Both brands are part of STARK Building Materials UK and the move helped to strengthen the existing synergies between the companies as they continue to see increased demand from the public sector, particularly within social housing.



Cooper said: “The last three years have been incredibly successful for JPS and we have established ourselves as a trusted supplier for housing providers and public sector organisations in the UK.

“During this time, we have doubled our turnover and we intend to continue growing in both size and ability, investing in knowledge and skills that will ultimately help our customers and their end users.



“By enhancing our senior leadership structure, we can take our quality of service to the next level, as well as expanding our product range to help customers navigate the ever-evolving challenges facing the public sector. Two of our new recruits have previously worked for our customers and suppliers, so they can bring invaluable real-world experiences of challenges and opportunities that our customers face.”



Speaking of his appointment, Kellingray said: “I have always looked on and admired the JPS business, especially the recent trajectory it has been on. When the opportunity came up to be part of the business I couldn’t wait to get started and help shape the continued growth we are aiming for in the coming years.

“I have a strong operations and sales background, which I’ll be using to help land our growth plan in the market whilst maintaining the strong customer partnerships that have already been developed.”



Adding to this, Lewis said: “Having had previous experience in the material supply chain within the housing sector, I’ve had the opportunity to work with JPS and have always enjoyed doing so. I’m delighted to now be supporting the business from the other side, and will be working to improve the customer experience even further so we can maintain a reputation as a truly trusted supplier.”



Reflecting on his new role, Moss said: “Working alongside JPS in recent years has given me a great insight into the impressive trajectory of the business and its incredibly collaborative approach with its customers.

“My work within the social housing sector for more than 14 years has provided a real understanding of its needs and I wholeheartedly share the JPS passion for partnership. I’m thrilled to be joining the business at such an exciting phase of growth.”

