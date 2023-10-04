Highly Anticipated Shared Ownership Homes Launch At Popular Hendon Development

Award-winning shared ownership provider SO Resi recently launched its latest phase of new homes in the capital, SO Resi Hendon Waterside, comprising 42 studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two and three-bedroom duplex homes.



According to research from Zoopla, the average first time buyer deposit in London now stands at a staggering £63,750 , compared with the UK average of £34,500. SO Resi Hendon Waterside will offer a more accessible route to homeownership, with the new homes exclusively available to purchase through shared ownership. Shares in the homes at Hendon Waterside will be available from 25%, with prices starting from £84,375, which means that a deposit for a home could be as low as £4,218.75. The development will appeal to young professionals and commuters in the capital and surrounding Home Counties looking to place a foot onto the property ladder.



All homes incorporate a high specification as standard, with features such as laminated worktops and upstands, fully fitted kitchens with Zanussi and Electrolux appliances and selected apartments including a parking space too. Open-plan living is also incorporated here, with generously proportioned bedrooms for ample space for working from home needs.



Kevin Sims, Director of Sales at SO Resi, comments: “The average cost of a first time buyer deposit in London continues to rise, so it is little surprise that many young people feel priced out of buying a home in the capital. Shared ownership is becoming an increasingly attractive prospect for buyers, thanks to its flexibility and low five per cent deposit requirement. At SO Resi Hendon Waterside, prices start from £84,375 for a 25% share which is a far more achievable goal for many aspirational first time buyers.

“Hendon is an appealing location for young people, thanks to its fantastic amenities, excellent connections and most importantly, a more accessible price point when compared to other London postcodes. We are especially looking forward to introducing our larger three-bedroom duplex apartments, which offer a unique chance for families looking for more space in the capital to make use of the shared ownership scheme. Previously, we have seen extremely strong demand on homes at this development and predict this phase to be no different as first time buyers look to escape the rental trap and get onto the property ladder.”



Hendon Waterside forms part of the wider £9.6 billion North West London regeneration scheme by Barnet and Brent Borough Councils. The development sits in the heart of the Welsh Harp Reservoir which offers scenic trails, waterside footpaths and green sheltered woods for residents to enjoy. For retail options, the borough’s rejuvenated Broadway has seen a range of well-known shops, bars, and restaurants open in the town centre. Further afield, Brent Cross Shopping Centre is just a five-minute drive away and serves as North London’s go-to shopping and entertainment destination.



Located in Zone 3 on the London Underground, the development has excellent transport links offering services from Hendon Railway Station, which is just a short walk from the development, and Hendon Central tube station, reaching central London via the Northern Line in under 20 minutes. Road connections also will serve residents well, with the M1 and M25 motorways within easy reach, and Heathrow Airport approximately half an hour away.



SO Resi Hendon Waterside offers a collection of 42 studio, one and two-bedroom apartments and two to three-bedroom duplexes available through shared ownership, with prices starting from ££84,375 for a 25% share in a studio home [full market value: £337,500].



To find out more, visit www.soresi.co.uk or call 020 8607 0550.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals