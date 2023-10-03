RENDALL & RITTNER TAKE ON MANAGEMENT OF MINSTER COURT LATER LIVING ACCOMMODATION IN DEVON

Leading property management firm Rendall & Rittner has been appointed as the management company for Minster Court, a highly-regarded retirement community located in Axminster, Devon.

Built in 2004, Minster Court comprises 44 one and two bedroom apartments that provide accommodation for residents of retirement age. The property will be an impressive addition to Rendall & Rittner’s extensive portfolio of managed later living accommodation when the company takes up its duties on November 1st, 2023.

Lee Johnson, Divisional Director at Rendall & Rittner, comments, “Minster Court is a cherished retirement community and we are very pleased to be entrusted with its care. Our property management approach of extensive personal communication allied to sensitivity and thoughtfulness, align perfectly with the community ethos at the property.”

Minster Court features a range of modern conveniences for residents including lift to all floors, a well-appointed residents’ lounge, laundry facilities, and a guest suite for visitors. A 24-hour emergency Careline response system also provides residents with both comfort and security.

For over 30 years Rendall & Rittner has provided a dedicated service for later living accommodation delivered by an in-house expert team. The company is also a member of ARHM which provides specialised standards for the retirement and later living sector.

Rendall & Rittner manage later living homes nationwide via its network of offices in Bournemouth, London, Milton Keynes and Manchester. The retirement portfolio is managed by locally based teams which enables Rendall & Rittner to provide an expert service, supported by high-quality locally based contractors.

Find out more at: https://www.rendallandrittner.co.uk/about-us/our-regions/south-west/.

