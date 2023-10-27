Ideal Heating & ACV launch Low Carbon Systems CPD at CIBSE Build2Perform Live

Stand 206
Groupe Atlantic companies Ideal Heating – Commercial Products and ACV UK will be exhibiting together at this year’s CIBSE Build2Perform Live event, 5-6th December at London Excel, on stand 206. As part of their Experts Together campaign, both companies will be showcasing their range of commercial heating and hot water solutions and will be presenting a new CIBSE accredited CPD – ‘Low carbon systems: appliances and applications using heat pump technology’.
The new CPD is the first one to be developed jointly between Ideal Heating – Commercial Products and ACV UK and follows on from the recent announcement of a £60m investment programme at Groupe Atlantic’s manufacturing site in Hull to further its development of innovative low carbon technologies. As well as covering the principles underpinning the mechanics and operation of a heat pump system, the new CPD will also look at how commercial monobloc air source heat pumps can be best used with other technologies including direct electric. For those not able to attend the CPD presentation at Build2Perform Live, it can be booked through https://idealcommercialboilers.com/cpd-courses and delivered online or in person.
Visitors to Build2Perform Live can not only benefit from the CPD, but also see Ideal Heating – Commercial Products and ACV UK products up close.
The ECOMOD range of commercial monobloc air source heat pumps will take centre stage for Ideal Heating. These heat pumps, which are available in six outputs from 14kW to 70kW, offer highly efficient COP performance with low environmental impact, thanks to the use of R32 refrigerant. POD Heat Interface Units (HIU), designed to meet all the requirements of the heat network installer, operator and end user, will also be displayed, alongside Ideal Heating’s market leading condensing boilers. The Evomax 2 – the UK’s number 1 selling wall hung commercial boiler – will be shown in cascade to clearly demonstrate its space saving footprint, whilst still able to deliver up to 900kW.
Sitting alongside Ideal Heating, ACV will be exhibiting some of its most popular products including the WaterMaster Evo gas fired stainless steel condensing water heater with tank-in-tank technology. Also utilising tank-in-tank technology, ACV’s SMART ME range of stainless steel indirect cylinders will be on show. These have been designed for use with multi-energy sources – including heat pumps – to produce domestic and commercial hot water. Lastly, visitors to the event can also see the E-Tech W wall hung electric boiler range from ACV. Available in seven models, single or three-phase, the range provides an easy to integrate back-up or top-up to heat pumps.
With this year’s Build2Perform Live theme addressing delivering Net Zero and adapting to climate change, experienced Specification Managers from both ACV and Ideal Heating will be on hand at the show to not only take visitors through the product ranges, but also provide advice on the most cost-effective means of decarbonising commercial heating.
For more information on CIBSE Build2Perform Live, plus to register for free attendance, go to www.build2perform.co.uk. For more information on Ideal Heating – Commercial Products, visit https://www.idealcommercialheating.co.uk/ and for ACV UK go to www.acv.com/gb
