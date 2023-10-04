Lismore brings a rare and prime multi-let Edinburgh trade park to the market at offers over £12.8 million

South Gyle Trade Park offers investors asset management opportunities and an attractive income profile

South Gyle Trade Park has been brought to the market by Lismore Real Estate Advisors for offers in excess of £12.8m, on behalf of abrdn. The quoting price reflects an attractive initial yield of 7.5%.

This rare and prime multi-let trade park investment is located within Edinburgh’s premier industrial location and offers an attractive income profile, as well as strong asset management opportunities to increase both income and capital value.

Set on a site of 12.31 acres, the estate is split into four distinct components, with an overall floor area of 139,650 sq ft. This is set across eighteen terraced and solus trade counter units, three light industrial units and a single office building of 4,172 sq ft. The park also fulfils a “last-mile” function, given its critical location and excellent connectivity, being adjacent to key motorway infrastructure and Edinburgh’s arterial road network.

Colin Finlayson, Director of Lismore Real Estate Advisors said:

“This is a rare opportunity for investors to acquire a prime trade park asset, ideally placed in within the Edinburgh’s premier trade and light industrial location.”

“South Gyle Trade Park offers a secure and well-diversified income profile, as well as significant opportunities to grow income through active asset management.

“This asset has great potential and we anticipate strong interest from a wide range of investors.”

The park offers an excellent and diverse mix of tenants, with good covenants, including Network Rail, Thistle Timber & Building Supplies, Wolseley, D&G Autocare, Geo Amey, Martin Plant Hire, Dofos and CityFibre. The contracted WAULT is 8.1 years to expiry and 7 years to the nearest breaks.

South Gyle and its surrounding area comprise a mix of uses, including trade, light industrial, distribution, business, retail, leisure and residential. Nearby occupiers include G4S, UPS, Royal Mail, Wolseley, Screwfix, Halfords, Speedy Services, Virgin Media, RBS, Lloyds Banking Group, Tesco Bank and Aegon Asset Management. South Gyle Trade Park is situated both north and south of South Gyle Crescent, the principal arterial route through South Gyle Industrial Estate.

Lismore Real Estate Advisors is the sole selling agent for South Gyle Trade Park.

