Minister for Nuclear and Networks to make keynote remarks at Energy Innovation Summit

Hundreds of energy innovators are set to descend on Liverpool on 31 October and 1 November, for this year’s Energy Innovation Summit. We are pleased to announce that Andrew Bowie MP will deliver this year’s keynote remarks.

Minister Bowie, whose ministerial portfolio includes energy networks and nuclear, will join the event to discuss the latest developments for innovation in the sector and engage with attendees, seeing sector innovation up close and first hand.

The Energy Innovation Summit has been co-produced between Energy Networks Association (ENA), Ofgem, Innovate UK (part of UK Research and Innovation) and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. This year it will examine how innovation is vital for accelerating progress in technology supporting decarbonisation, increasing the ‘democratisation’ of the energy system and helping ensure industry can best help consumers in vulnerable situations.

It will invite leading energy industry innovators from around the world to debate the challenges here in the UK, as well as ask the big questions about the remaining gaps in our net zero planning that require innovation to close, if we are to achieve the government’s net zero targets.

The event will also include a full range of high-profile speakers across two days of innovation-focused discussions, networking and in-depth practical insights into the latest schemes.

Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem said:

“Reaching our goal of a decarbonised power system by 2035 will mean seeking out innovative solutions that will deliver a resilient, reliable, and more affordable energy system for households across the UK.

“This year’s summit will be a great opportunity to discuss how we can develop the technologies needed to make this a reality so we can transition to a net zero energy system at the least cost to consumers.”

David Richardson, Head of Innovation – Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund, Innovate UK, said:

“The energy networks will be central in the next phase of the transformation of our energy system. The Summit offers a chance for people working in all corners of the industry to actively engage in conversations about shaping our net zero future in a way which works for all users of our national infrastructure.



“During the event, we’ll hear valuable perspectives, including those supported by the Ofgem Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF), which brings together energy networks and innovators to reimagine energy systems in a way which will support achieving our net zero goals. We look forward to hearing the Government perspective from Minister Bowie and encourage all others to join the conversation too.”

Dan Clarke, Head of Innovation, ENA said:“Rarely has the UK’s energy sector been more focused on accelerating innovation. To reach the government’s net zero goals we need to apply successful innovation from across the UK and beyond, but we also need clear insights into the roadmap ahead. We look forward to engaging with the Minister and getting a clearer vision of the future of UK energy innovation.”

