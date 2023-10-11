Orbit Homes to deliver 40 brand-new affordable houses in Bury St. Edmunds

Affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes, will be delivering 40 brand-new houses in Woolpit, Bury St. Edmunds. The development on Old Stowmarket Road will be 100% affordable and has received funding from the Homes England Strategic Partnership scheme.

Orbit Homes has partnered with Minster Property Group to acquire the site and will continue to work collaboratively to secure detailed planning permission. The anticipated start date for the scheme is 2024, with work expected to conclude in 2026.

Ray Winney, Regional Managing Director at Orbit Homes, said: “We are delighted to develop these brand-new homes and create a thriving new community in Suffolk. This is our third direct build development in the area, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality affordable homes in the East. I look forward to working with Minister Property Group to secure planning permission and seeing the site development over the coming years.”

Orbit Homes currently has nine thriving new communities underway in East Anglia, comprising a range of affordable two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, including some rarely available new build bungalows. A mixture of purchasing options is available, including market sale and shared ownership.

