Prologis Park Coventry fully leased with IFCO securing 328,305 sq. ft. DC10

Prologis UK, a leading logistics property owner developer and investor, recently agreed a lease at Prologis Park Coventry on unit DC10. IFCO, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, will take occupation for a term of 15 years following the completion of an on-going refurbishment.

At 328,305 sq. ft., DC10 is in the process of being comprehensively refurbished and once completed at the end of this year, will achieve a substantially improved EPC ‘A’ rating. Capitalising on the unit’s high sustainability credentials, low site coverage, high power supply, access to skilled labour and key transport infrastructure, IFCO has agreed to the contract, prior to completion of the refurbishment.

Originally built in 2002, Prologis UK’s refurbishment of DC10 is being carried out by Glencar, and includes the unit being fitted with new LED lighting, EV parking spaces and a fully electric VRF HVAC system for the offices. The unit also benefits from solar PV capability and potential expansion space, providing IFCO with flexibility to meet their business needs now and in the future.

IFCO will be moving its operations from Nuneaton to DC10 to support existing and new contracts for its grocery supply chain operations. Prologis Park Coventry is ideally located, close to the M6 and M1 motorway, with a strong local labour pool.

Jason Pickering, Director, Capital Deployment & Leasing at Prologis UK, said: “We welcome IFCO as our newest customer at Prologis Park Coventry. Their joining marks the full leasing of the Park, and agreeing a pre-let demonstrates just how high the demand is for prime logistics space in the Midlands golden triangle.

“The refurbishment on DC10 is testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering the best in the business. Maintaining our high sustainability standards is key, and it is always rewarding to partner with a company that holds equal value and commitment to sustainability. We can’t wait to welcome IFCO in the new year.”

Darren Smail, Head of Service Centre Operations UK at IFCO, said: “At IFCO, sustainability and customer satisfaction are key drivers for our decisions. We know the area around the M6 corridor well and moving to Prologis Park Coventry allows us to better serve our customers and operate our network in a more efficient and sustainable manner. Working with Prologis UK on the refurbishment of DC10 has shown just how much the business cares about providing quality buildings, with sustainability embedded from the outset. We’re looking forward to moving in and making use of everything the Park has to offer.”

IFCO were represented by Savills.