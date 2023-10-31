Propertymark pledges its support for Smart Meter Awareness Week for private rented sector

Propertymark has pledged its continued support for the annual Smart Meter Awareness Week. Launched by Smart Energy GB, the UK Government backed campaign body, the first drive ran from 18 to 22 October 2021, with a plan to boost awareness and the number of smart meter installations across the UK.

This year, Smart Meter Awareness Week is taking place between Monday 30 October to Sunday 5 November.

Smart meters are a part of UK Government plans for a smart energy system that will support carbon emissions cuts.

In June 2020, the UK Government stated the policy framework for energy suppliers to deliver a market-wide rollout of smart meters as soon as practical in the period after 2020.

This included considering policy measures to proactively support the uptake of smart meters in the private rented sector, such as measures to help ensure that landlords do not unreasonably refuse a tenant’s request to install a smart meter where the tenant is the energy customer and whether to add smart meters to the mix of measures that may be implemented to meet minimum energy efficiency requirements in the private rented sector.

Timothy Douglas, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Propertymark, said:

“Propertymark is pleased to support the third annual Smart Meter Awareness Week for the private rented sector. Letting agents, tenants, landlords and energy companies all have a role to play in improving smart meter take up because installing a smart meter can help tenants understand how much energy is being used at the property and for agents and their landlords whether this can help to influence any energy efficiency improvements that are needed.”

