Valouran announces new London site on The Bishops Avenue

Valouran closes on prime Hampstead residential development with £200m GDV

Valouran, the global pioneering property developer and placemaker, today announces that it has secured development financing to restore Oak Lodge into a residential scheme of 30 apartments. Located on The Bishops Avenue, the site spans 2.5 acres of landscaped gardens, with works scheduled to commence on site in Q4 2023.

Demonstrating an unwavering confidence in London as a world-class global city, this news follows the company’s launch in June and subsequent announcement of its inaugural site, The Chapel in St. Johns Wood.

Co-founder of Valouran, Alex Michelin comments: “We are proud to have arranged a comprehensive development financing package during a challenging capital raising market. Our sensitive, design and heritage-led approach was incredibly well-received by the local planning authority, with consent granted in record time under delegated powers. With works commencing later this year, we look forward to completion in 2026.”

The development, which spans a one-hectare site, will retain and restore the existing heritage asset, putting the high-quality Arts and Crafts inspired landscaping at the heart of its design, with a focus on native species of high ecological value. The meticulously planned site will include a central courtyard, communal paths, soft landscaping, and the formation of secondary access to The Bishops Avenue. The project will also boast ancillary amenities including a sunken courtyard garden, gym, pool and spa facilities, along with basement cycle and car parking.

Together with Valouran, architectural practice Pilbrow + Partners have taken inspiration from the Hampstead Garden Suburb to design a multi-unit venture set across three buildings. Situated in one of the capital’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, the construction will consist of a mixture of lateral, duplex and penthouse residences ranging in size from two to four bedrooms.

With sustainability a key pillar of the business, Valouran will strive to ensure the development represents a sustainable footprint for the future of The Bishops Avenue. Through measures such as limited tree removals supplemented by replacement tree planting and improved boundary treatment for the road, the company has an ambitious commitment to achieving biodiversity net gain.

