Consultation launched for next stage of New Garden Square Neighbourhood

Plans unveiled for 37-storey building within the New Garden Square masterplan, delivering approximately 450 new homes for rent in Ladywood

Part of a thriving new mixed-use community with up to 1,600 new homes and more than £6m of public realm to be delivered in partnership with Calthorpe Estates

Consultation has been launched ahead of a planning application being submitted to Birmingham City Council

Moda, the UK’s leading investor, developer, and operator of large-scale rental neighbourhoods, has launched a consultation on proposals for a 37-storey build-to-rent development, forming part of the New Garden Square neighbourhood in Ladywood. The proposals are part of a new mixed-use community with up to 1,600 new homes, leisure, and public realm, all set around a striking publicly accessible linear park.

Moda is already delivering 398 highly managed, pro-tech enabled build-to-rent homes at Phase I of New Garden Square. In June 2023, the build-to-rent operator announced it would be delivering the rest of the 11-acre site in partnership with Calthorpe Estates. There will be a joined-up focus on lifestyle, health and wellbeing, and tech, underpinned by social and environmental sustainability.

Within the comprehensive masterplan affordable homes will be available at a Discounted Market Rent as part of New Garden Square’s inclusive residential offering.

The latest proposals would deliver around 450 new homes alongside a dynamic variety of amenities, as well a space for retail, restaurant, or café floorspace. This will contribute to the ongoing regeneration of both the New Garden Square site, and Ladywood as a whole.

Forming part of the emerging linear park, outdoor spaces in the form of courtyards and green public spaces will also be delivered. This will create exceptional spaces for new and existing residents to meet and spend time.

Moda already has one operational neighbourhood in Birmingham – the award winning 481- home Mercian on Broad Street. As well as Phase I at New Garden Square, the 722-home community at Great Charles Square in the Jewellery Quarter is also under construction.

Saif Uddin, Development Executive at Moda, said:

“Moda has ambitious plans at New Garden Square, to deliver a ‘Moda neighbourhood’ alongside our partners at Calthorpe Estates. Our latest proposals demonstrate the scale of our ambition and the confidence we have in this location and in Birmingham.

“Our inclusive plans will regenerate a brownfield site within Ladywood offering an extensive range of benefits to the existing local community and future residents alike. As long-term custodians of the communities we operate in, Moda will deliver a best in class, build-to-rent neighbourhood that provides new homes, new employment opportunities, a public park and an array of retail and leisure facilities, all adjacent to the new Edgbaston Village metro station.

“To help bring our vision to life, we are holding a public consultation event on 24-25 October 2023.”

A public exhibition is being held to offer residents, businesses, and community groups the opportunity to view and comment on the emerging proposals. This is taking place on 24-25 October 2023 3pm — 8pm at the Plough and Harrow, 135 Hagley Road Birmingham B16 8LS.

The proposals will also be made available online at www.ngs-consultation.co.uk.

