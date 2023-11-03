Canvas Offices increases London market share following impressive growth

Innovative flexible office provider, Canvas Offices, has doubled its London market share over the last 12 months following a period of impressive growth.

Established in 2018, Canvas has grown into one of the Capital’s leading flexible office space providers, synonymous with providing modern and authentic work environments that enable businesses to grow and thrive.

Having recently brought two additional buildings into its portfolio, Canvas now boasts over 15 office buildings in desirable locations across the City, including Shoreditch, Mayfair, Clerkenwell, Farringdon and Old Street.

With two further sites under negotiation, this level of growth comes just 10 months after Canvas secured £2.5 million in debt investment from alternative finance provider, ThinCats.

Having just agreed a long-term lease for its new flagship 35 000 SQM seven floor building above Holborn tube station, Canvas now has firm plans in place to dominate the flexible office space sector throughout the Capital, while driving international growth into Europe and the US.

Oren Rosenblum, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Canvas Offices, confirmed: “Over the last 12 months, the Canvas team have worked incredibly hard to not only source new opportunities to grow our footprint, but to also elevate the Canvas brand and ensure it is positioned as a leading player in London’s flexible office space market, mastering the unique touch of our product at scale.

I am incredibly proud of the level of growth we have achieved during this time and now look forward to the next stage in our business journey, with an immediate focus on our 35 000 SQM flagship site above Holborn tube station.

”Headquartered in Shoreditch, Canvas boasts above 95% occupancy rate across its entire portfolio, with growing waiting lists and strong occupier demand.

Underpinned by a growing team of industry experts, Canvas buildings are home to ever expanding businesses from start-ups to Global HQs, including influential brands Rough Trade, Patchwork, Malin+Goetz, and Augustinus Bader, to name a few.

For more information about Canvas, visit: https://canvasoffices.co.uk

