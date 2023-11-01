Eurocell first to supply triple-glazing windows to Taylor Wimpey

Eurocell fabricator, Rapid PVCu has secured the first triple glazed site for Taylor Wimpey in Sunderland.

National housebuilder Taylor Wimpey will use Eurocell’s Modus windows system at its Herrington View residential scheme in Penshaw, Sunderland.

Doncaster-based Rapid PVCu is a new-build specialist and has worked with Eurocell, the UK’s leading manufacturer, distributor, and recycler of PVC-U building products for 14 years.

Eurocell’s market-leading Future Homes Ready Modus window system is made from 50% average post-consumer recycled PVC-U and is manufactured using innovative dual material extrusion technology (DMET). The ultimate sustainable option, with a significantly lower carbon footprint than profiles made or recycled outside the UK.

For the new homeowners that will move into the neighbourhood, with U-values as low as 0.86, the triple glazed windows will reduce carbon emissions, use less energy to heat and present higher levels of security.

Eurocell has been working closely with national housebuilders to enable them to achieve energy efficiency and carbon reduction targets that meet the Future Homes Standard.

Martin Benn, Head of New Build at Eurocell comments: “Working collaboratively with housebuilders is something we really value at Eurocell, and this project is another example of the demand for our market-leading Future Homes Ready Modus system that ensures housebuilders meet the requirements that will be introduced in two years’ time. We look forward to the scheme completing and for future projects with Taylor Wimpey.”

John Duggan at Rapid PVCu adds: “This has been a fantastic project to work on collaborating with both the Eurocell and Taylor Wimpey teams to provide innovative, triple glazing windows which are the highest quality of their kind. Triple glazing really is the best option for lowering energy consumption and the fact that the Modus window system is made with recycled PVC-U makes them incredibly attractive for housebuilders. The windows will look really smart once the homes are finished and will provide longevity and energy efficiency for the new owners.”

