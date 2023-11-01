RIBA announces CPD changes

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced changes to continuing professional development (CPD) for its chartered members.
1 January 2024 will see the introduction of simplified rules – removing the need for members to assign points or learning levels to their CPD activities – and more robust compliance.
While members are already required to undertake and record CPD, RIBA will now check that every member has an up-to date online record, rather than auditing a random sample. Alongside the new rules, exemptions will be introduced – on request – for members on maternity, paternity, carer or adoption leave, or away from practice due to long term illness.
The changes, which coincide with updates to ARB’s CPD requirements, are aimed at ensuring and demonstrating that RIBA members meet the highest professional standards and are equipped with expertise in crucial areas such as building and fire safety, climate literacy, legal and regulatory compliance, and inclusive design.
RIBA has published information and guidance for members, available via its website.
Executive Director for Professional Knowledge at RIBA, Adrian Dobson, said:
“RIBA chartered membership represents a gold standard in architectural practice, and today the expectations and demands on architects have never been greater. Societal issues, such as the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the climate crisis, have led to significant shifts in the wider industry, requiring architects to demonstrate competence across a broad range of areas.
The forthcoming changes to RIBA’s CPD requirements will it make easier than ever before for our members to develop and maintain the sophisticated knowledge and expertise they need. This will ultimately ensure that we uphold the highest standards in architecture, and that the profession remains commercially resilient and at the forefront of addressing society’s most pressing issues. Our focus remains better and safer buildings and places, stronger communities, and a sustainable built environment.
We are here to support our members with the changes and advise them on their CPD needs. Alongside resources which are free for members – including digital content, events and articles – we offer structured and informal CPD at every level and price.”
