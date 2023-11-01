Construction Leadership Forum welcomes industry views on plans to transform the sector

The Construction Leadership Forum (CLF) is inviting voices from across the industry and public sector to have their say on its draft Transformation Action Plan.
The collaboration between Government and industry is urging fellow industry figures and businesses to help shape the future of the sector by taking part in its consultation on the new plan.
The CLF says the feedback will help them define action to deliver in key areas where transformation is needed most – including digital technology, net zero, modern methods of construction, fair work and procurement reform.
Richard Lochhead, Minister for Small Business, Innovation, Tourism and Trade, said: “This Plan will accelerate change and drive continuous improvement across Scotland’s construction sector, which is at the forefront of our move to net zero.
“It has been co-developed by industry and public sector representatives who have set ambitious goals in areas such as skills, fair work and procurement, while working towards the wider aims of growing the green economy.
“My thanks to all partners for their work on the Plan. I encourage industry to engage with the consultation and have their say on shaping this vital sector for the future.”
Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Group and member of the CLF, said: “In addition to be being a vital contributor to the economy, the construction industry has always embraced new ways of working and adopted innovation as a way to increase and sustain productivity and efficiency.
“For the industry to continue to evolve and meet the transition to net zero and a wellbeing economy, it is widely recognised that further progression is required. The Transformation Action Plan is a result of the work undertaken by the working sub groups within the CLF, and I would encourage all leaders across our sector to take the opportunity to have their say in defining what transformation looks like for them. There is great value to be added to the plan by those in our sector who are working hard to deliver transformation.
“The consultation on the plan provides a great starting point for discussion and the combined participation of the public and private sectors in the process can result in a document that unites us to deliver real sustainable transformation across our complex and diverse industry.”
Morag Angus, Head of Property and Construction and Chief Surveyor at Scottish Government and co-chair of the CLF’s Transformation Board, added: “Partnership and collaboration have been at the core of developing this Plan. 48 businesses and 39 public sector bodies have already contributed to its development. We want to be sure that we have robust plan that reflects the needs of industry and that is why this consultation is so important. The challenges we face require all of us to work together for the good of our industry and our country.”
The Transformation Action Plan will deliver the commitments at the heart of the CLF’s Scottish Construction Accord, which was launched in October 2022 and is a shared vision between the industry and the public sector to create a thriving and high-performing construction sector.
Once finalised, the Plan will be published on CLF’s website, with the programme project managed by the Scottish Futures Trust.
The draft Transformation Action Plan can be viewed in full here with feedback to be provided by Friday 17 November.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals